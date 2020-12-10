Estavon Dominick Elioff, a 19-year-old Virginia man, died Saturday, Dec. 5, after being shot by two sheriff’s deputies during a foot chase in a wooded area of Mountain Iron.
On the day of the fatal shooting, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office announced that the two deputies involved in the case had been placed on administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday identified Elioff and then named Ryan Smith and Matt Tomsich as the “deputies who discharged their firearms,” the statement said.
The circumstances around Elioff’s death remain somewhat unclear and weave together a pair of separate, and only loosely connected events around the Iron Range last week, with officials offering no confirming details on how — or if — they relate and whether Elioff was involved in both incidents.
Here’s what we know as of press time Wednesday:
The initial report
It was 6:50 p.m. last Saturday when the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement that “an investigation is underway after a suspect search resulted in a fatal officer involved shooting.”
Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a report of a shoplifter at about 12:30 p.m. that same day at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North in Mountain Iron. The statement said that “a deputy made contact with the adult male outside of the business, at which time he refused commands and then fled on foot.”
“Deputies set up a perimeter of the area with assistance from several other agencies,” the statement said, noting help from the Gilbert, Eveleth and Virginia police departments and Minnesota State Patrol. “During the search, deputies learned that the man matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that happened on December 4 in Virginia.”
(The sheriff’s office did not identify the suspect or deputies in the report. The BCA has since named each of them.)
About an hour later, deputies and a K-9 officer located Elioff in a wooded area. “At one point, deputies deployed tasers and eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man,” the statement said, adding that emergency responders rendered medical aid to Elioff, but he died at the scene.
That day, the statement said “the deputies who discharged their weapons have been placed on standard administrative leave.” The sheriff’s office also said it asked the BCA to “conduct an independent investigation of the incident.”
Deputies decline BCA interviews
In its first statement since the incident, the BCA on Tuesday afternoon said that the Midwest Medical Examiner had confirmed Elioff’s identity and reported that he “died of multiple gunshot wounds” during the incident in Mountain Iron.
The BCA also named the deputies who were involved in the case. The statement said Smith had 11 years with the county department and Tomsich had 12 years. “Both deputies Tomsich and Smith have declined to be interviewed by BCA agents,” the statement said. “Attorneys for the deputies provided unsolicited written reports from the officers to the BCA on Tuesday. Both deputies are on standard administrative leave.”
The BCA said there were no witnesses to the incident. “St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras and dash cameras did not capture the incident,” the statement said. “There were no other witnesses to the incident.”
The BCA also said “crime scene personnel recovered a knife from the scene.”
The state agency’s investigation remains active and ongoing. “When the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review,” the statement said.
No body cameras in St. Louis County
In response to an email from the Mesabi Tribune, St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman on Wednesday said that each patrol squad vehicle has a camera yet the “deputies are not equipped with body cameras.”
He said in December 2018, following what prosecutors deemed a justified fatal shooting by a Virginia police officer, that he hoped to have 106 deputies equipped with body cameras in two years pending approval of the County Board.
Litman continued Wednesday, “I have been considering the purchase and implementation of them for nearly two years. There is great likelihood within the next two years that we will have them. A consideration, and I emphasize just one small piece of the decision is my belief that it will be mandated in the future and along with that a hope that there would also be a funding source. The last estimate we got was nearly [$500,000]. There are many other factors, pro and con as well.”
Much remains unclear
The Mesabi Tribune has on several occasions asked the BCA and the Virginia Police Department whether Elioff was a suspect or person of interest in the Friday drive-by shooting in Virginia.
Neither have confirmed or provided additional information.
Responding to a follow-up email, a spokesperson from the state agency on Tuesday night told the Mesabi Tribune that the local incident was being treated as “separate from the BCA investigation.” When reached by email on Wednesday, Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson declined to name Elioff or anyone else as a suspect in the drive-by shooting. She also declined to provide a description of two suspects who are allegedly involved in that case, saying the “investigation is still open so I can't comment any further at this time.”
Among other items unknown, the BCA has not clarified whether Elioff stole an item from the business in Mountain Iron. The state agency has not named whether it was a state agent, county deputy, police officer or another individual who found the knife on the scene. Law enforcement have not commented on whether the knife belonged to Elioff, if he threatened the deputies with the weapon, or any other circumstances of their encounter in the wooded area.
Officials quiet on drive-by shooting
At 7:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, Virginia police officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of 12th Street North.
That day, police chief Mattson said in an emailed statement that local witnesses “reported hearing five gunshots and observed a tan or gold passenger car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.” After finding “bullet holes in the rear door of a residence,” she said, officers spoke with the 32-year-old occupant of the home. The man allegedly told officers that he “heard the gunshots [and] saw a white male with a mask firing his handgun at the back door” and in return “fired shots from a handgun back at the unknown white male.”
St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eveleth and Hibbing police departments responded to the area to assist.
Law enforcement located the suspect’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Mountain Iron. There, individuals told officers that they witnessed two men exit the vehicle and enter the store. Officers searched the store, but could not find the men. “Law enforcement reviewed surveillance camera footage and observed that the two male suspects had briefly entered Wal-Mart then left the area in a dark blue 2004 Subaru Legacy Station Wagon,” the statement said. “The Subaru Legacy was located in the City of Virginia. Both vehicles were towed and are pending search warrants.”
Back on 12th Street North, law enforcement apprehended the occupant and transported him to the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. He was held on suspicion of the criminal counts of “dangerous weapons, recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and convicted felon ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition,” the statement said. Officers executed a search warrant at the home, where they allegedly found a handgun and 13 pounds of marijuana in the residence (The police department released the man’s name, but the Mesabi Tribune withheld it since he was not charged with a crime).
“All parties involved in the incident are known to each other and no injuries were reported,” the statement said.
The man who was apprehended and held in the county jail has not been charged with any crimes, according to documents from the St. Louis County District Court on Wednesday. The county’s jail roster showed that he was no longer being held at the facility in Duluth.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office in Virginia did not return emails about potential charges and the apparent release of the man. When contacted Wednesday, Mattson declined comment citing an ongoing investigation.
