CHISHOLM– School board members and superintendents from Chisholm, Floodwood, HIbbing, Mountain Iron-Buhl, St. Louis County School 2142 and Nashwauk-Keewatin met to discuss the Central Range Collaborative on Wednesday night.
Although the superintendents of these schools have been frequently meeting (mainly virtually) throughout this year, this was the first meeting in which school board members could hear about collaboration ideas. In attendance were one or two school board members from each district, district superintendents, Roy Smith of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) and Steve Georgi of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS).
“All of our school districts have seen declining enrollments in the past decade or more,” Georgi wrote in an email Thursday. “That creates issues especially for the smaller schools (600 students or less) it limits course offerings, creates larger class sizes and deprives students of a first class educational experience.”
Georgi continued, “This collaboration has the potential to open up doors for any number of students to access higher ed classes, vocational curriculum choices, possible career pathway opportunities and maybe even fine arts or extra-curricular activities.”
He said the collaboration did not mean consolidation. “As for this being a smokescreen for consolidation…that has not been on the agenda and it was clear from the board directors present last night, it is not going to be on the agenda any time soon, if ever.”
Timeline
The process for the Central Range Collaborative, although it has been discussed on and off for decades, officially began October 2019 when superintendents from Chisholm, Hibbing and Nashwauk-Keewatin first met.
In January, the three superintendents and their school board chairs met to discuss the potential area of collaboration. In May, Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County 2142 schools joined the collaborative. Meanwhile, surveys were sent out to the public to measure collaboration support. The survey found that 80 percent of respondents indicated they would like to see the districts pursue collaboration. More than 1,250 residents participated in the survey. In June, facilitator Ann Glumac was hired to work with the superintendent and school districts.
Before September 30, the vision and mission statements will be completed. They are currently in draft form.
Also before the end of the month, meetings will begin with stakeholders and students in each district.
The second phase of this process will begin in October with more specifics on what collaboration will look like and discussing facility needs alongside the academic programming.
Superintendent Responses
The Mesabi Tribune asked each superintendent what collaboration means for their districts and if consolidation was part of the discussion. Below are their answers.
Dr. Rae Villebrun- Floodwood Superintendent
My hope is that through this collaborative effort, the students of Floodwood will be able to take classes that currently aren't offered. I also want students from other districts to be able to attend classes at Floodwood that might not be available at their school. The Central Range Schools Collaborative also gives us all an inside view of what classes are being offered in each school. This could help us determine a need for certain classes, but also how we could support one another with current classes. This is really about students having the opportunity to access more.
The Floodwood School District is not interested in consolidation.
Richard Aldrich- Hibbing Superintendent
What is collaboration? What is the definition you are working with? For Hibbing, collaboration means finding ways to pool our resources with neighboring districts to enhance educational opportunities for all students.
What do you envision collaboration looking like for your school district? Collaboration will allow all participating districts to lessen duplication of some services, and to highlight educational programs in individual districts.
Is consolidation on the table? Is it hiding under the table? To this point, consolidation has not been discussed. Our goal is to gather input from community members, stakeholders, parents, and students. If individual community stakeholders feel consolidation is a discussion, we will value their input and include it in the collaboration process. If not, we will focus on efforts that expand opportunities for students while maintaining individual district identities.
Dr. Reggie Engebritson- Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County School District 2142 Superintendent
What is collaboration? What is the definition you are working with? For us in St. Louis County and Mt. Iron-Buhl, collaboration is sharing resources so we can work more efficiently and effectively and use our dollars wisely.
What do you envision collaboration looking like for your school district? We are already doing collaboration between St. Louis County and MIB. We share a superintendent, Director of Teaching and Learning, Director of Transportation, Head Nurse, payroll person and benefits coordinator. We look at best practices and what is good for kids. As we work with the Central Range schools, we hope to expand academic opportunities for not only our students in the two districts, but across the Range. I want to make sure that I have looked at all opportunities for our students.
Is consolidation on the table? Is it hiding under the table? Consolidation is not an item on the table or under the table. Neither one of my districts has an interest or need to consolidate. We do not talk about consolidation at our Central Range meetings.
Craig Menozzi- Nashwauk-Keewatin Co- Superintendent
To me, collaboration not only means working together but also creating something better than what we have.
For Nashwauk-Keewatin the ultimate goal is clear– to expand academic opportunities for students...We need to think about the big things– the big opportunities. Smaller opportunities are sharing Human Resources or sports. I’m talking about the big picture, the education of our students. That is the heart of what all of this is about.
We need to fill gaps with curriculum development but also look at our physical environments. Do we have the facilities to provide that instruction? We need to mesh what we have with what we need. We need to make sure to develop further programming and have facilities to match– like labs or technical space.
Consolidation is the last resort and is not something we are talking about right now.
Brenda Spartz- Nashwauk-Keewatin Co- Superintendent
What is collaboration? What is the definition you are working with?
Collaboration in this realm is the idea of independent organizations coming together to harness and leverage resources and strengths to offer services and opportunities we would otherwise be unable to do on our own.
What do you envision collaboration looking like for your school district?
As was already mentioned at the meeting the other evening, N-K already collaborates in many areas through Itasca Area Schools Collaborative. My vision would be looking to fill any unmet needs through further collaborative efforts with others.
Is consolidation on the table? Is it hiding under the table? Consolidation has never been any part of consideration nor will it be. It started and remains a conversation centered on collaborative ideas and opportunities based on working together to strengthen our offerings and collective efforts on behalf of what is best for students.
