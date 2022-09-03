USW officials at Minntac Mine, Keetac await negotiations re-start

United Steelworkers Local 2660 members at Keetac In Keewatin held a solidarity rally in front of the union hall in Keewatin Friday.

 LEE BLOOMQUIST

United Steelworkers officials representing union workers at United States Steel Corp.'s two Iron Range taconite plants may return to Pittsburgh in about two weeks to resume labor contract negotiations with the iron and steelmaker.

“They said give it a couple weeks,” Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron said Friday. “We met yesterday with our e-board and our committees. I gave them an update and asked them to please keep working safely. We are going to continue working under an extension.”

