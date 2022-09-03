United Steelworkers officials representing union workers at United States Steel Corp.'s two Iron Range taconite plants may return to Pittsburgh in about two weeks to resume labor contract negotiations with the iron and steelmaker.
“They said give it a couple weeks,” Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron said Friday. “We met yesterday with our e-board and our committees. I gave them an update and asked them to please keep working safely. We are going to continue working under an extension.”
USW leaders and U.S. Steel have since July been meeting in an effort to hammer out a new labor contract.
A four-year labor contract expired at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
However, the two sides have so far been unable to reach a tentative agreement on a new contract.
Wages remain a major hurdle, Bonach said.
The two sides are also at odds over vacation, an additional holiday, pension increases, health care, and a contract ratification bonus.
“I'm not calling it a cooling off period because we never got warmed up,” Bonach said of negotiations.
USW presidents representing union members at U.S. Steel facilities across the nation all returned home this week, Bonach said.
USW district-level officials remain in Pittsburgh.
A firm date to resume negotiations with U.S. Steel has not been set, Bonach said.
A strike vote or major rallies are not planned at this time, he said.
Meanwhile, Bonach says he's meeting each day with USW members who work at Minntac Mine to provide an update and answer questions.
“Our goal is to get into the facilities and talk to the members,” Bonach said.
At U.S. Steel's Keetac mine and plant in Keewatin, it's the same story, Jake Friend, USW Local 2660 president said.
“It's business as usual,” Friend said. “We're just waiting to see what's next.”
Some Local 2660 members held a solidarity rally this week.
“We had a little rally at our union hall just so the managers could see us when they were coming out,” Friend said.
Friend said he's meeting with co-workers to provide information and answer questions.
“I'm just chatting with people,” Friend said. “We're kind of in purgatory right now.”
About 1,550 USW members work at Minntac Mine and Keetac.
Meanwhile, contract negotiations between iron and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW that would cover USW members at Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, are ongoing in Pittsburgh.
USW leaders from Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite remain in Pittsburgh.
The existing labor contract at those facilities expires Sept. 30.
Negotiations resume Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.
Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW already reached tentative agreement on a new labor contract covering workers at its Minorca Mine near Virginia and the company's steel mills.
