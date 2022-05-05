ELY— Barring an 11th-hour deal being struck for someone to buy WELY— End of the Road Radio, the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa will close the station on June 1, 2022.
The radio station is located on historic Chapman Street in downtown Ely and its AM and FM studios have a bird’s eye view of the street where radio talent has been known to wave a friendly hello to folks walking past the station.
WELY was first broadcast in October of 1954. It remained on the air until 1987, but then closed due to financial struggles. New life was pumped into the station when famous CBS Broadcaster Charles Kuralt bought the station in 1995 and operated it until he died in 1997. Bois Forte eventually purchased the station in 2005 and has run it for the past 17 years. The AM station is broadcast on 1450 AM, while the FM station is broadcast on 94.5 FM.
During that time, staff worked extremely hard to make the station profitable, but despite those efforts, the venture lost over $1.7 million. That includes the purchase price when Bois Forte took ownership of the station in 2005.
Even so, this decision was not an easy one, nor one that Bois Forte took lightly.
“We have been working behind the scenes to find a buyer that could continue operating the station, but our latest plans recently fell through,” said Bois Forte Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers. “While we would have preferred to keep the station open in the hopes another buyer would emerge, we needed to move ahead with this decision.”
WELY staff, which includes one full-time employee and eight part-time employees, was informed of the decision to close down late last week.
“My initial reaction was heartbreak and sadness,” said WELY’s General Manager Brett Ross of the decision to close. “This station has so much history and means so much to the town. We always hung our hat on the fact that Charles Kuralt owned this station, but the fact is, the people of Ely owned this station and there will be a big void once we leave the airwaves.”
Chavers agreed and said that Ely will be far less rich once the station signs off as WELY has served its community well over the years.
WELY has been a place for Ely residents and tourists to stay connected via our FCC granted Personal Emergency Messages. It has also been home to local sports broadcasting, Minnesota Twins baseball, and Minnesota Vikings football.
Furthermore, it has been a station where folks tuned in every Saturday morning for polka and the ever-popular Trader Craig show during the week, and Saturday Night’s All Request Show. The latter brought people back in time as it allowed listeners to call WELY and request their favorite song as they reminisced about days gone by.
Chavers said Bois Forte would be remiss not to thank the loyal staff who stayed the course through tougher times, namely Ross, who gave his heart and soul to this station. Before COVID-19, the station boasted more employees such as an office manager and salesperson, but in the end, most of the duties fell upon Ross.
“Brett’s dedication, talent, and loyalty are to be commended and we wish him and the rest of the staff nothing but the best as they begin a new chapter in their lives,” said Chavers.
Bois Forte will seek approvals from the FCC to retain its licenses for up to a year while the station is off the air and the Band is searching for a buyer.
“This is not something we wanted to do,” said Chavers. “The best-case scenario would be for a buyer to emerge to keep the station open, but we’re not sure that is realistic at this point.”
