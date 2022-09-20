Weather holds out for Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Dancers from Stephanie’s Dance Shop of Hibbing perform at the Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Minnesota Discovery Center.

 Submitted photo

CHISHOLM — The Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s brought together an estimated 250 people with a common goal of raising money to support the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

Walk Manager Tammi Siebert said via email that 40 teams pre-registered for the event, where “amazing things happened.”

