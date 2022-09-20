Weather holds out for Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CHISHOLM — The Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s brought together an estimated 250 people with a common goal of raising money to support the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
Walk Manager Tammi Siebert said via email that 40 teams pre-registered for the event, where “amazing things happened.”
“We are at 83 percent of the way to our goal of raising $75,000,” Siebert said, adding that any donations made on Saturday would be added to the total by the middle of this week. The walk has until Dec. 1 to meet its goal and continues to accept donations, she said.
Currently, more than six million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States, according to statistics provided by the Range walk committee. In Minnesota alone, more than 99,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia and are supported by 171,000 unpaid caregivers.
Jeanne Jugovich and her husband John Jugovich, of Chisholm, participated in the opening ceremony of the walk where Jeannie held a yellow flower, representing a caregiver and John held a blue flower, which represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. They were accompanied by Danell Moore holding an orange flower for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia, Jon Pierson, holding a purple flower for those who have lost someone to the disease, and Harper holding a white flower representing a hopeful symbol of Alzheimer’s first survivor.
“It was wonderful — it was very healing,” said Jeannie Jugovich on Monday. “Tears were shed, it wasn’t easy but it was very, very healing and supportive.”
About five years ago John was diagnosed with a form of dementia, and since then, Jeannie said she’s found the Alzheimer’s Association as a resource, and “a superb group of people” at an Alzheimer’s Support Group that meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Sammy’s Pizza in Hibbing. Lynne Johnson and Mary Andrews are facilitators for the meeting.
“The Alzheimer’s Association is fabulous,” Jeannie said. “It’s very good and they’re doing a lot of research.”
Jeannie mentioned the 24/7 hotline that the Alzheimer’s Association offers, and said upon calling you are asked about the nature of your call, and are then connected to someone who can assist you.
At the Alzheimer’s support group, Jean said, there are some members who have lost a loved one or a significant other, while the rest are there for support for Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“Even though we’re dealing with the issues, we’re helping other people,” Jeannie said. “You don’t just receive, you give as well — it’s a blessing.”
One of the issues the local group is looking to address now is the lack of a daycare facility for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, or transportation to the nearest adult daycare in Cook, according to Jeannie.
Jeannie said Alzheimer’s is often a silent illness because there are not too many people who talk about it, and sharing information can be difficult at times.
In just the past two days, Jeannie said she met four new people, two of them who are caregivers.
“It’s very, very wonderful to find that there are more people that can be part of the big, gigantic Alzheimer’s family.”
After experiencing the Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Jeannie said she’s considering forming a team to participate in the 2023 walk to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, according to information found on the Alzheimer’s Association website.
As part of the Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Gregory Galatz raised $4,200 and was the top individual fundraiser. Team Violetti Enkeli-Purple Angels raised $7,706.34, and is the top fundraising team to date, according to Siebert.
An opening ceremony for the event on Saturday featured Scott Hanson, a radio host from 99.9 Radio USA as emcee, John Buss, a speaker and representative from Edward Jones, the Mid-Range Honor Guard, and a performance by dancers with Stephanie’s Dance Shop of Hibbing.
The Range Area Walk committee is chaired by Danell Moore with members: Christine Nelson, Jeff McNickle, Lynne Johnson, Candy Grunke, Marcia Grahek, Kelle Degnan, Becci Thompson, Patty Miller, Liz Carlsen, Shannon Scipioni, Jim Nelson and Rebecca Bright. National presenting sponsors for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are Edward Jones and CVS Health.
• The free programs that are offered right in our community that support individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s include a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, and community classes where people can learn about Alzheimer’s. The number for the Helpline is 800-272-3900.
• Advocacy efforts — staff from the Alzheimer’s association and its volunteers lead advocacy efforts to impact legislation on a federal and state level to assist the 6.5 million people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia in the United States.
• Research efforts around the world.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research in the world, and has invested $300 million in more than 900 research projects in 45 countries around the world.
Donations for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being accepted through Dec. 1 and can be made by text 2endalz to 51555 and follow the instructions; online @ www.alz.org/walk, or by mailing to Alzheimer's Association 4960 Miller Trunk Hwy #700, Hermantown, MN 55811. More information is available on the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org.
