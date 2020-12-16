MOUNTAIN IRON -- When the Mountain Iron-Buhl cross country head coaching position was posted recently, Dave Taus couldn’t quite figure out why that happened.
That’s because Taus has been the boys’ and girls’ coach since 2012 and he doesn’t believe there is any reason his contract to lead the team should not be renewed. The program has become more successful each year and participation numbers are way up, he said.
“We don’t understand why this occurred,’’ Taus said for himself and assistant coach Louis Parenteau.
Taus addressed an executive committee of the MI-B School Board Monday afternoon and got few answers from Superintendent Reggie Engebritson and the board members on the committee (Jeremy Jesch, Jason Gellerstedt and Charles Bainter, who was attending via Zoom).
Taus and MI-B teachers’ union Co-Presidents Melissa Briski and Tara Wainio questioned the integrity of the whole process and why the job was posted already.
Briski recognized Taus is an at-will employee in his coaching position but said the union is concerned about the procedure for evaluating coaches. She also questioned the evaluation scoring procedure when one of the two grading Taus had not attended any cross country meets.
Previous evaluations (2012, 2013, 2014) of Taus showed his performance was satisfactory in a large majority of the different areas. His late October 2020 evaluation, however, showed mostly unsatisfactory or needs improvement in the different areas. No evaluations were done from 2015-2019, he told the Mesabi Tribune.
Concerns in the 2020 comment section included lack of supervision, promotion of the sport, practice structure and supervision and opportunities for kids.
Taus said he “didn’t do anything to warrant this.’’
Briski added that posting the position already is “putting the cart before the horse.’’
After Taus, one of his coaching peers, MI-B runners and parents addressed the committee, Taus wanted to know what the next step will be.
“We don’t know the procedures,’’ Briski added.
Engebritson said she and the committee members are just listening right now.
Jesch, the School Board chairman, added that Monday’s meeting was the first step in the process. The board has the right to take it further if they choose.
Jesch, who won’t be on the School Board next year, added the job posting has not gone through the board.
After the meeting, Engebritson said, “that’s something again the committee will talk about that. I’m not comfortable giving anything right now. This was the first step to hear what he had to say. We need to process and take the comments into consideration.’’
Once everything is considered, “a recommendation may come to the board so probably that would be the next step,’’ she added.
Taus and his representatives were told that his contract was not being renewed so the program can go in a different direction.
Briski said he is open to that and working with people in that regard.
Taus questioned why it needs to go in a different direction since team numbers are up and there has been a great deal of running success.
The program grew dramatically from 2012 (five total participants) to 18 participants in grades 7-12 and 17 in grades five and six for the 2020 season.
During his tenure, MI-B has sent five runners to the State Meet.
“Our program works. Our program is consistent,’’ Taus said.
He believes “something changed in the process’’ since August. At that time Winans told him the evaluation process is not to fire an employee.
Parenteau was the first Taus supporter to address the committee.
The assistant coach said he wouldn’t be part of a program that isn’t doing the best for the kids involved. His own kids were in the program and loved it, he added.
Taus was a big part of that, according to Parenteau, and his actions are a major reason he is still working with the head coach.
“He cares about this program’’ and “we want to continue developing the program.’’
That wasn’t even afforded to Taus, Briski told the committee.
Senior runner Daniel Rudolph presented four letters from parents and former athletes supporting Taus. The letters said Taus encourages his athletes, is trustworthy and optimistic and is patient and supportive with the student athletes.
In Rudolph’s own letter, he said he has never had an issue with either of the coaches.
“I understand that coaches have appraisals, but this assessment appears to be utterly inappropriate.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert head cross country coach Jon Wagner said, “Coach Taus has done everything I would want to see in a program’’ and it’s “incredible’’ to see the participation numbers grow like they have.
“These two coaches have been right on the ball,’’ he said of Taus and Parenteau. “I’m supportive of the effort these coaches have made.’’
Wagner also encouraged the committee to make sure the proper procedures are in place because no one wants to lose good coaches.
Taus appreciated all of the support at the meeting and said he believes Parenteau and himself are still the program coaches. “We’re very proud of the direction we are going in.’’
Rudolph added that Taus and Parenteau “are two of the most caring coaches I’ve ever interacted with in a school setting.’’
Engebritson said she didn’t know exactly when the next step will be taken, but it will be added to the School Board agenda when the time comes.
The agendas are posted on the MI-B School District website at www.mib.k12.mn.us
