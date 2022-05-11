Waschke donation promotes early exposure to automotive industry

The Waschke family wanted to give back to the community and decided a $250,000 donation to the new Rock Ridge High School campus was the best way to do that.
Kerry Waschke Collie, co-owner of the Waschke family dealerships with her parents Ken and Mary, said the donation was a good way to support the community that has been behind them for 39 years in the automotive industry.
Looking at what the Rock Ridge High School is going to be doing with its academies model and enhanced automotive program, Waschke Collie said more students will be exposed to the field. The trades in general don’t have the youth coming into these programs, she added.
“Exposure in high school I think is very important.’’
Willie Spelts, Rock Ridge fundraising coordinator, announced Monday the contribution from the Waschke family and its dealerships in Virginia, which include the Ken Waschke Auto Plaza and Waschke Family Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.
“We are so grateful for this amazing donation and look forward to it immediately impacting our project at the new Rock Ridge High School.’’
“The Waschkes have committed $250,000 to the Rock Ridge Rising Campaign to support enrichment and enhancement of our new campus,’’ Spelts told the Rock Ridge School Board.
"This wonderful investment in our students and schools is absolutely incredible and so much appreciated,’’ he added.
“To recognize this great donation” … “the activity center between the gym and the pool will be named the Waschke Family Activity Center at Rock Ridge High School, Spelts said. “There’s a beautiful stadium plaza in the renderings we want that to be named the Waschke Family Stadium Plaza at Rock Ridge High School and the automotive shop the Waschke Family Automotive Center at Rock Ridge High School.’’
As the construction has progressed, “we’ve been talking to Willie (Spelts) and getting feedback on the project,’’ which included taking tours of the automotive portion. Many things interested the Waschkes, she said, including enhancing automotive career opportunities.
“Their commitment to enriching the automotive program in the schools will hopefully bring greater opportunities for area kids with interest and aptitude to that trade,’’ Spelts said.
Once exposed to the automotive industry, the students have many related careers that are available, Waschke Collie said. The high school programs serve as a bridge to get to the vocational schools, she added.
With their donation, “the Waschke family also hopes to enhance the community spaces on the Rock Ridge campus. We all envision the stadium plaza and activity center as the place the community comes together to celebrate before and after events,’’ said Spelts, who gave “a very
special thank you to the Waschke Family.’’
The success of the Rock Ridge Rising Campaign and the numerous donations have been “absolutely incredible,’’ he added. The people in our communities are unbelievable. Everyone of them.’’
No matter what the amount, Waschke Collie said, “We’ve got a lot of area businesses and organizations that have contributed. All of it goes to the greater good.’’
—
The School Board also approved a trophy plan for the various existing trophies that are in the district’s buildings.
The plan calls for:
• Any trophies that were given to a specific person will be returned to the family of that person.
• Tennis trophies will be placed in the City of Virginia indoor court facility.
• State participation trophies will be offered to the cities of Virginia, Eveleth, and Gilbert, historical societies or other non-profit organizations associated with those cities.
• Any trophies that are not claimed will be put in a garage sale. Virginia’s sale will be in June and Eveleth-Gilbert’s sale will be in July.
• All should be photographed-for a new touch screen display.
• Hockey Trophies will stay at the Eveleth and Virginia arenas.
In other business, the School Board:
• Was informed that Business Manager Spencer Aune was named the State of Minnesota School Business Officer of the Year.
• Accepted the hiring of Byron Negen as the first-ever Rock Ridge head girls’ basketball coach, effective Nov. 14.
• Heard that the public Gilbert campus closing ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. June 2.
• Approved a grant contract agreement for school bus stop are signal cameras for all of the district’s buses. Transportation Director Bob Voss told the board the state and Department of Public Safety made about $7.3 million available for these cameras, which help catch drivers that run through the bus stop arms. Rock Ridge received $9,400 for the cameras and $8,300 for installation costs. The district has more than 30 buses.
• Approved a request to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding on counselor/social workers and nursing services.
• Removed three items from the agenda. The three items will be discussed at an upcoming working session, which has yet to be scheduled. They included: 1) Consider approval of Resolution Relating to the Nonrenewal of Contract Jeff Carey, Administrator on Special Assignment; 2) Consider approval of one or two activities directors / community education director for Rock Ridge Public Schools; 3) Approval of hire of Dianna Hazelton for the Dean position (VHS).
