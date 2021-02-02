HIBBING — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter Monday to the chief executives of U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs asking for a conversation about solutions to declining ore reserves at two Iron Range mines.
The letters come amid a recent push by the United Steelworkers and local officials to raise the issue of Hibbing Taconite, which is on pace to run out of ore by 2024, endangering more than 700 union miners and impacting thousands more spinoff jobs. Walz’s letter aims to strike a land swap deal that would go toward expanding HibTac’s mine life as well as the reserves for Minntac, the Mountain Iron-based mine owned by U.S. Steel.
“As you know, Hibbing Taconite has limited access to mineable ore reserves and is facing the possibility of closure in the coming years,” the governor wrote. “While it is my understanding that Minntac has reliable reserves available for the immediate future, U.S. Steel has expressed interest in securing leases for additional high quality ore that would solidify the long-term options for the mine. Closure of any mine would be devastating to the individuals who work at the facility and to those in the surrounding community who depend on the mines.”
In response, Cliffs on sent a letter to Walz on Tuesday and welcomed the opportunity for the state and the two companies to discuss the leases. “I propose that Cleveland-Cliffs, U. S. Steel and the State of Minnesota each designate a representative to meet together and work toward a solution as soon as possible and as often as necessary,” wrote Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs.
What the governor and state appear to propose in their letter is a land swap that would provide HibTac with the Carmi-Campbell land adjacent to the mine and Keewatin Taconite. In exchange, HibTac would part with the Buhl-Kinney land that borders Minntac. Ore reserves aren’t a pressing issue for the Mountain Iron mine, but will be in a matter of a decade or so and the trade would solidify reserves for both companies.
Whether that swap is feasible is another matter. Goncalves wrote that a “commercially viable solution has failed to materialize” in past negotiations. Now the majority owner of HibTac, with U.S. Steel as the minority partner, Cliffs has a more direct path to reach a deal if one became acceptable to both sides.
Walz wrote to Goncalves and U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt that “ Minnesota needs leadership from our mining companies to work together on an approach that ensures the future success of both taconite operations. My agencies and I stand ready to provide assistance to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs as they work towards a path forward.”
In a statement, U.S. Steel said that it “recognizes the importance of Hibtac and all iron mining operations to the communities, employees and businesses on the Iron Range. We have and will continue to work collaboratively with the Governor and the Iron Range legislative delegation to seek a workable solution that will benefit all concerned stakeholders.”
For Cliffs, following its purchase of ArcelorMittal USA, the task of finding ore reserves for HibTac returned to the forefront of its priorities. The mine is a major pellet feeder for the company’s Burns Harbor steelmaking operations in Indiana, which is a key part in the Cliffs fleet.
The company owns and leases ore surrounding the stalled Mesabi Metallics project in Nashwauk, land Goncalves said was purchased as negotiations with U.S. Steel previously failed. The state also recently gave Mesabi Metallics another chance to develop the pellet plant and mine state-owned ore neighboring Cliffs, despite Goncalves make a last-second offer to pay off money owed to the state. In his letter to Walz on Tuesday, he reiterated the company’s interest in the land.
“The unsuccessful negotiations with U.S. Steel were a very important part of our decision to acquire land in Nashwauk, in order to provide us with the mine life extension we need at Hibbing Taconite,” the CEO wrote. “If Cleveland-Cliffs controls Nashwauk, not only Hibbing Taconite will be saved, but we would also have the opportunity to build a Direct Reduction plant on the site, creating the basis for a future steel mill in Nashwauk, locally supplied with HBI.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.