Wassa Fire

A Waasa Township home was a total loss after fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

WAASA TOWNSHIP — A Waasa Township home is considered a total loss after fire broke out Wednesday night, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and the house and garage were fully engulfed when Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 3820 Highway 21 between Embarrass and Babbitt.

Fire departments from Embarrass, Babbitt and Tower battled the blaze.

