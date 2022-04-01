Waasa Township home destroyed by fire STAFF REPORT Apr 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Waasa Township home was a total loss after fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. FRIENDS OF THE NORTHLAND FIREWIRE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAASA TOWNSHIP — A Waasa Township home is considered a total loss after fire broke out Wednesday night, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and the house and garage were fully engulfed when Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 3820 Highway 21 between Embarrass and Babbitt.Fire departments from Embarrass, Babbitt and Tower battled the blaze. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Waasa Township News Release Work Garage Fire Department Office Incident Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man arrested after stabbing during fight at Mountain Iron saloon Sandra Jean Pugleasa Steven Robert Maki Ferdinand Leo Gams Nicholas M. Dertinger Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
