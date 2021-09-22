Vulnerable adult male, 39, missing from Angora area

ANGORA — After five days missing, a 39-year-old vulnerable adult male from Angora has yet to be found, even after authorities conducted a search by land and air Wednesday near his aunt’s residence, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Dustin Sundin’s aunt first contacted the Sheriff’s Office when Sundin walked off from her home in the 9700 block of Leander Road in Angora on Sept. 17 with her phone and her dog. The aunt last saw him walking north across Leander Road west of her residence near a creek bed. Deputies responded to the residence and found out her dog had returned, but Dustin and her phone were still missing, the news release states.
Sundin suffers from substance abuse issues and Ataxia, which is a central nervous system disorder and causes him to walk with a cane. There is no indication of foul play at this time.
After his aunt indicated where she last saw Sundin, deputies located the area and confirmed footprints in the creek bed that continued to the north.
Sundin is identified as being 6-feet-0-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and having a slender build. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a gray stripe, white shoes, gray sweatshirt, gray backpack and possibly a bluish-gray jacket with a hood, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “He has several tattoos and has one on the left side of his face from above the eye extending down to his jaw and neck (possibly a serpent or a monster in red and black ink),’’ the release states.
The land and air search utilized the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and K-9 and drone teams.
---
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dustin. If anyone has seen or heard from Dustin, please call 911 or call the non-emergency dispatch number for St. Louis County at 218-742-9825.
