Vice President Mike Pence on Friday announced plans to visit the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing on Monday.
The latest event marks the third time the administration has made appearances in northern Minnesota. Last month, President Donald J. Trump held campaign rallies in Bemidji and Duluth in hopes of garnering another win in the pro-mining Eighth Congressional District.
Pence’s announcement came after Reuters on Thursday published an article on how Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign had recently told American miners he would back more domestic production of metals for electric vehicles, solar panels and other products, with a potential boost for Minnesota’s copper-nickel mining prospects.
The apparent copper-nickel stance could tip some Trump-weary voters on the Iron Range toward the Democratic presidential candidate in the final days of voting before the Nov. 3 election. Skepticism toward then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s position on mining in 2016 pushed some regional voters to back the Trump-Pence ticket, despite Clinton winning most of Range’s major cities that year.
The Reuters article, citing three sources, explained how a production boost would make products “crucial” to Biden’s climate plan. The media outlet also reported that Glencore, the parent company of the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes, views the project as “a long-term investment and has no plans to scale back if Biden wins,” citing a source familiar with the company.
The Mesabi Tribune on Friday reached out to PolyMet and the Biden campaign, but was not able to independently verify the report as of press time.
•••
If Biden’s position holds true, it won’t be a major departure from his past record in the Obama administration, which yielded mixed results on environmental regulations and permitting surrounding the U.S. mining industry, particularly in northeastern Minnesota, when Biden served as vice president.
The administration was responsible for steel tariffs in 2015, which was widely credited for pulling the local taconite mines out of the downturn the following year. Trump-era tariffs would fill in the gaps of the Obama actions.
Most notably, in its final weeks in office, the Obama administration enacted a two-year moratorium on mining exploration in the Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as it studied a 20-year ban. The move directly impacted the prospects for the Twin Metals Minnesota underground copper-nickel mine near Ely and the BWCA, which also had its federal mineral leases revoked by the administration.
Trump has since issued executive orders to boost U.S. mining, including reinstating mineral leases for Twin Metals and ending the two-year study just shy of its original deadline, while refusing to release a 60-page report detailing the findings. On the other hand, the Obama administration oversaw most of the permitting process for PolyMet, which to date has all federal permits in hand, but is still battling environmental groups in court over state-issued permits. Reuters reported Thursday that Biden “also supports bipartisan efforts to foster a domestic supply chain for lithium, copper, rare earths, nickel and other strategic materials that the United States imports from China and other countries,” again citing sources.
PolyMet and the Biden campaign declined comment to the Mesabi Tribune on Friday.
•••
Now, if the Democratic presidential candidate is, in fact, supportive of more domestic metals production, he would align with the Obama administration’s sometimes complicated record on energy production.
For example, President Barack Obama and Biden were in office during a major oil boom that swept through Texas and North Dakota starting around in the early 2010s before oil prices busted around 2015. Those oil reserves were accessed through a then-relatively new form of oil exploration called hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, which also unlocked a massive natural gas formation to revive the industry.
Obama has recently taken credit for the boom, though oil companies and trade groups countered that it happened despite federal regulations in place at the time.
It was also the Obama administration and former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., that lifted a 40-year oil export ban that opened new markets for domestically drilled crude oil, despite facing skepticism from fellow Democrats.
But as oil production surged, the American Petroleum Institute in 2013 pointed to severe reductions in federal land drilling during the administration’s tenure and attributed the boom to private landowners.
The Obama administration also promoted policies to reduce fossil fuel usage, notably in the Clean Power Plan, put federal restrictions on fracking, rejected the Keystone XL pipeline and delayed the Dakota Access Pipeline.
•••
Biden’s apparent penchant to boost domestic metals production could run along similar battle lines within the industry and Democratic party, the latter of which would resemble the balance former Congressman Rick Nolan, D-Minn., struck over three terms representing the Eighth Congressional District.
Nolan was among the staunch supporters of copper-nickel mining projects, even teaming up with Republican colleagues Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Bruce Westerman of Arkansas and Paul Gosar of Arizona, all members of the Western Caucus to pass bills related to the PolyMet land exchange and lobby for Twin Metals.
Nolan proved a tough test for Republican challenges, twice defeating Stewart Mills in 2014 and 2016 by narrow margins — 0.6 percent in 2016, when he outperformed Trump on the Iron Range on his way to his final before retiring.
But Nolan also faced off with the pressures of the growing environmental caucus of the DFL, including a public spat with fellow U.S. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., who is among the most outspoken critics of copper-nickel.
He also had to tangle with the DFL Environmental Caucus, which recently passed through the Central Committee a platform stance against copper-nickel mining in Minnesota. The caucus attempted the same thing in 2016, prompting Nolan, several other prominent DFLers and labor unions to defeat the bill at the same committee level.
Recent statewide polls have Biden up on Trump by statistically significant margins of about 6 points, but the Trump administration on Friday suddenly reemerged on the Minnesota scene. In a conference call with reporters, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepian said they would invest money back in TV ads across the state for the next 11 days, just weeks after pulling millions of dollars from Minnesota stations. Stepian also said the campaign would put 60 paid staffers on the ground, along with volunteers.
“You won’t be able to turn on a TV without seeing a Trump ad,” Stepien said.
The Trump campaign put a heavy push on Minnesota this fall with visits and rallies from the president, vice president and appearances by Trump’s children: Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric, including numerous stops in Duluth.
Biden made one visit to Duluth, while his wife, Jill Biden, has stopped in the metro region twice this campaign cycle.
