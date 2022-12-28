HIBBING—Local birders are getting ready for the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count held in conjunction with the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.

The Hibbing Christmas Bird Count is set for Jan. 1, New Year’s Day and encompasses a 15-mile radius with the center very near the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing, according to Christine Olson, compiler.

