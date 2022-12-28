HIBBING—Local birders are getting ready for the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count held in conjunction with the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.
The Hibbing Christmas Bird Count is set for Jan. 1, New Year’s Day and encompasses a 15-mile radius with the center very near the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing, according to Christine Olson, compiler.
Now in its 123rd year, the Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count is the longest-running wildlife census, which contributes invaluable data to bird population research, according to a press release.
Olson, a long-term substitute teacher from Chisholm, is now in her 20th year as the compiler for the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count.
“There is nothing I’d rather do on the first day of the new year than to survey our part of the gorgeous north woods for birds,” Olson said in an email. “It can be an exhausting day as the count tests my stamina from dawn to dusk, but for me, it’s a meditative and reflective activity, too.”
Olson said she’s found others who share her enthusiasm for the bird count.
“We’ve got passionate and dedicated field observers and feeder watchers whom I’ve never met in person, but on New Year’s Day, when I get their emailed reports or voicemails, it’s like I’m hearing from an old friend,” Olson said. “I absolutely love it!”
When she heads out into the field on Jan. 1, Olson said she’s hopeful owls will be one of the species present to be counted.
“I believe it’s a good year for winter finch sightings (Pine Grosbeaks, Evening Grosbeaks, Common Redpolls, Pine Siskins), so we hope to see them in good numbers,” Olson said.
Olson said she recently observed a large flock of Bohemian Waxwings in her neighborhood, and is hope they will stick around to be included in the local count.
“Reports of Black-billed Magpies and Northern Cardinals are increasing in our area—I’d love to see those on our count day,” she added.
Birders of all ages and abilities are welcome to get involved in the count, which is a nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of native bird populations during the winter months, according to a press release.
“Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, counting every bird they see,” it states. “In most count circles, some people also watch bird activity at feeders in their yards instead of following routes.”
Olson suggests volunteering as a feeder watcher for those who would like to participate in the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count but would prefer not to get bundled up and drive the backroads on New Year’s Day.
To count birds at your bird feeder for the CBC, Olson said there are three steps:
- Write down your name, your location, the time you started counting birds, and the time you ended. If your observations were intermittent over a longer time period, record only the minutes you actually watched and counted.
- Keep a list of what birds come at one time to the feeder. For example: if you see a chickadee come to the feeder, that’s one chickadee. If it flies away, and another chickadee comes, that’s still one chickadee—unless you know for certain it is a different bird than the last one. If it flies away and two chickadees fly in, now you have two chickadees.
- For tricky identifications, use a field guide, or try an online identification site or app.
When you’re done counting, submit your completed report to Christine Olson via email at cmolson63@outlook.com, or call 218-969-9193 and leave your report in a voice message.
Olson noted it’s recommended that interested birders arrange with the count compiler in advance of the count to participate—especially new participants.
To check if your home is within the boundaries of the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count circle, there is a map on this website: http://moumn.org/CBC/locations.php?cid=86).
To sign up for the Hibbing Christmas Bird Count, please contact Christine Olson via email at cmolson63@outlook.com).
This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count utilizes the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. Data compiled in the Chisholm/Hibbing area will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast community science network that continues a tradition stretching back to 1900.
“The Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of 123 years of ongoing community science,” said Geoff LeBaron, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count director, who first started leading the community science effort in 1987. “Adding your observations to twelve decades of data helps scientists and conservationists discover trends that make our work more impactful. Participating in the Christmas Bird Count is a fun and meaningful way to spend a winter day for anyone and everyone.”
When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well. Christmas Bird Count data have been used in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a free community science project organized by the National Audubon Society, and also Birds Canada in Canada. Counts are open to birders of all skill levels and Audubon’s free Bird Guide app (https://www.audubon.org/app) makes it even easier to learn more. For more information and to find a count near you visit www.christmasbirdcount.org.
About Audubon
The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow, throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation. Audubon’s state programs, nature centers, chapters, and partners have an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire and unite diverse communities in conservation action. Since 1905, Audubon’s vision has been a world in which people and wildlife thrive. Audubon is a nonprofit conservation organization. Learn more at www.audubon.org and @audubonsociety.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.