Volunteers are needed to help with flooding at Kabetogama

HIBBING – Volunteers are needed to help out with the devastating flooding situation in the Lake Kabetogama area.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey is coordinating a volunteer effort and is asking anyone who wants to help out to meet up at the Hibbing Police Station at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The plan is to be back in Hibbing by 5 p.m. that day.
There will be a variety of different duties, so even if individuals have physical restrictions they can still help out, Estey said via email on Tuesday.
“After speaking with someone that was up there volunteering on Friday and hearing how bad it was, I wanted to help out in any way we could,” Estey said. “The Iron Range is an area where folks always go out of their way for one another and this is no different. I have always felt that our officers and community members are willing to step up during tough times. I knew if I coordinated something of this nature people would step up and they have.”
Volunteers should dress accordingly for the weather, and it is suggested that they wear comfortable clothing. It’s also recommended that they bring along work gloves and water boots.
Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.
“There is no limit on the number of volunteers,” Estey said. “The more we can get the better.”
To sign up, please contact Chief Estey at 218-262-0285.
