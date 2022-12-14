HIBBING—A newly completed instrument is set to make its debut at a holiday concert featuring the vocal group of Voices of Reason—an 18th Century Harpsichord.

It will be featured as part of a free choral performance, “The Gift of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments