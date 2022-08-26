Virginia thrift store has new mission

Rachel Strawser is shown at Rachel’s Thrift Store, in downtown Virginia, which raises money to support local and regional veterans.

 Angie Riebe

VIRGINIA — The concept remains the same — a thrift store, organized like “an upscale rummage sale,” raising funds to help others.

About all that is different at the downtown Virginia shop is the name, a change in ownership and a new fundraising mission.

