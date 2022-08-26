Virginia thrift store has new mission

VIRGINIA — The concept remains the same — a thrift store, organized like “an upscale rummage sale,” raising funds to help others.
About all that is different at the downtown Virginia shop is the name, a change in ownership and a new fundraising mission.
Peggy’s Thrift Store Fundraiser recently became Rachel’s Thrift Store, after Peggy Patrick handed over the store, located at 323 Chestnut St., in the former Skoog’s Bootery, to Rachel Strawser.
Proceeds are now assisting veterans, as a new sign indicates, reading: “Supporting those who served us.”
Strawser took over June 7, and since then, the store — open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays – has raised more than $5,000 for three veterans organizations.
“I’ve always been passionate about veterans,” said Strawser, whose family moved from Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Virginia, last November to be closer to relatives and their cabin property.
Strawser’s dad and brother are both wounded U.S. Marine combat veterans who served overseas, and she grew up on various military bases. A turning point in her life occurred, she said, when she was age 7 and “my dad headed to the Gulf War.” She knows well the sacrifices of veterans of their families.
After moving last year to the Iron Range with her husband, Matt Strawser, the Twin Cities native who homeschools her children, 13-year-old son, Will, and 11-year-old daughter, Marissa, dropped off some donations at Peggy Patrick’s store.
Patrick had launched the shop in June 2021 as a fundraiser for MPN research. Peggy and Glenn Patrick’s adult son lives with the rare blood cancer.
Soon, Strawser and her children began volunteering at the store.
“I wanted my children to be involved in the community and to understand the importance of giving back by volunteering. I thought this would be a good experience for them.”
After Peggy’s Thrift Store Fundraiser successfully collected more than $42,500 for the MPN Research Foundation, Patrick began looking to have someone else take over the store.
That got “the wheels in my head” turning, Strawser said. “I had always dreamed of owning a boutique of some sort.”
She relayed to Patrick her desire to change the fundraising mission, and Patrick approved. After all, both are worthy causes and most everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer or who is a veteran, Strawser said.
Patrick provided Strawser with the r full inventory of donated items, which Patrick had worked to display like a department store, including color coordinating pieces and size-grouping clothing.
The store sells and accepts donations of antiques and collectables, home decor, glassware, kitchen items, jewelry, handbags, books, puzzles and games, and men’s and women’s attire. It does not sell electronics or children’s attire.
Donations are limited to two to three boxes or 10 to 15 articles of clothing at a time.
Mesabi Sign Co., of Virginia, created and donated the exterior sign, and Strawser plans to freshen up the interior with paint.
Fifty percent of proceeds are given to the three nonprofit veterans organizations; the rest is used for overhead costs.
The nonprofits are:
• Patriot Assistance Dogs of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, which provides psychiatric service
dogs to qualified military veterans with PSTD, TBI, and other psychiatric challenges; (www.patriotassistancedogs.com).
• Homeless & Wounded Warriors-MN, which provides financial and emotional support to veterans and their families; (www.homelessandwoundedwarriors-mn.org).
• The 23rd Veteran, based in Duluth, which offers a 14-week mental health program with a holistic approach; (www.23rdveteran.org).
“It breaks my heart to know that on average 22 veterans a day commit suicide. I truly believe that 23rd Veteran can continue to save the lives of our struggling military personnel,” Strawser said.
Homeless & Wounded Warriors-MN, which assists with things such as utilities and housing costs, helped Strawser’s dad obtain a lift chair.
“I have seen the struggles on a personal level for the last five years as my parents have had to live with my family because of financial hardship,” she added. “I know that Homeless & Wounded Warriors is out there to help these veterans who struggle financially.”
Her father has also had two service dogs from Patriot Assistance Dogs. “I truly believe he wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for his dog,” a companion that has allowed him to be in social situations again, she said.
There is also a donation jar up at the store’s counter that raises cash for local veterans. Strawser is currently collecting to fund the gratuity for the Virginia American Legion’s Veterans Day dinner.
Rachel’s Thrift Store is a family affair, noted Strawser, who is also a licensed foster care mom and is currently caring for an infant. Her entrepreneurial children, who also mow lawns and babysit, and her husband, a construction subcontractor, all help out regularly.
“We could not do this without our volunteers” who include Peggy Patrick, and Strawser’s mom, Shelley Sivigny.
The store already has many regular customers, who filter in weekly to peruse what is new. With an ever-changing inventory of donations, “it’s like Christmas every day,” Strawser said, adding that, “it is only with the help of the Iron Range community that the thrift store has been so successful.”
Veterans have also been appreciative of its efforts. One veteran even gave a Strawser a handmade wooden American flag to display.
Strawser said she is excited to “give back” to veterans and grateful for the enthusiasm of her mission. “The community has been so supportive.”
For more information, Rachel Strawser can be reached at: 218-671-1834; or visit the store’s Facebook page.
