Virginia Seniors to honor 93-year-old Phil Shopp

A favorite hobby of Phil Shopp has been refinishing vintage furniture.

 Photo submitted

VIRGINIA -- Phil Shopp in 2018 received a Lifetime Achievement Award from President Donald Trump for Shopp’s “lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.” Now the Virginia Seniors will honor longtime senior center volunteer Shopp on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

He was born August 22, 1929.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments