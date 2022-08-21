Virginia Seniors to honor 93-year-old Phil Shopp

VIRGINIA -- Phil Shopp in 2018 received a Lifetime Achievement Award from President Donald Trump for Shopp’s “lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.” Now the Virginia Seniors will honor longtime senior center volunteer Shopp on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.
He was born August 22, 1929.
An open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 511 Chestnut Street, and all are welcome.
Shopp volunteered for about 25 years at the Virginia Senior Center, “where the members grew to count on him,” members Donna Moe and Donna Perreault said in an email. “He knows each member’s coffee cup and what their preferences are. He loves waiting on the ladies of the center, and they love him.”
Shopp grew up in Virginia, and he and his late wife June had three children, Laurie (Marty) Walker, Tim Shopp and Todd (Lori) Shopp, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Shopp is an avid reader, and “he loved to walk and bike about five miles daily in his younger years.” A favorite hobby for Shopp is to refinish furniture, and he made beautiful walking sticks out of diamond willow wood.
Moe and Perrault said, “He is a fun-loving person who really enjoys mingling with other people. He liked gardening and sitting in the sun. He was always sharing his produce with friends and family.”
In his working career Shopp managed the National T in Eveleth, the Piggly Wiggly and the Co-op Grocery in Virginia and worked at Edwards Oil.
He is now residing at Edgewood Vista in Virginia “where the staff really enjoys him,” Moe and Perrault said.
