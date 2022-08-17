VIRGINIA – A free movie plus popcorn, pop and candy – it’s all happening Thursday afternoon at the Virginia Senior Center, 511 Chestnut. And members and those interested in joining the club are invited.
Donna Perrault, treasurer of the group who’s been involved with Virginia Senior Center about 10 years, said the movie starts at 1 p.m. tomorrow, August 18. The name of the movie? Perrault said that’s a secret. “It’s not a western. It’s for all ages.”
She said, “I’m just so enthused about it, I would like everyone to come down.” She said a similar movie day is offered at Fisherman’s Point Campground in Hoyt Lakes and she was involved in starting the project many years ago.
Another person involved with the Virginia Seniors movie project is Kim Frederickson, who said she “had originally partnered with the Mesabi Family YMCA to help develop more social programs for my occupational therapy doctoral program through the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Since they closed, the Virginia Senior Center graciously let me partner with them to finish my project and help implement some more programming at their location. I had interviewed multiple older members of the YMCA to better understand their needs and interests. The idea for the movie came from the interviews.”
Perrault gave the schedule at the Senior Center, a city-owned building.
The center is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Smear — noon to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Bingo — second and fourth Thursday, with seniors president Myron Holcomb calling.
Stamp — first and third Tuesday.
Hand and foot cards — Friday at 1 p.m.
Dues are $10 a year, and members are from Virginia and the surrounding area. Membership now is about 120. The center has television, puzzles, books, a popcorn machine and two pool tables.
The center is also available for wedding showers, baby showers, meetings and other alcohol-free events.
The building is handicapped accessible, with convenient parking behind the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.