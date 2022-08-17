VIRGINIA – A free movie plus popcorn, pop and candy – it’s all happening Thursday afternoon at the Virginia Senior Center, 511 Chestnut. And members and those interested in joining the club are invited.

Donna Perrault, treasurer of the group who’s been involved with Virginia Senior Center about 10 years, said the movie starts at 1 p.m. tomorrow, August 18. The name of the movie? Perrault said that’s a secret. “It’s not a western. It’s for all ages.”

