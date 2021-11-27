VIRGINIA — When John Barnard heard he had won the 2021 Minnesota turkey stamp contest with his painting of a wild turkey standing in grass, with a field and woods in the background, he didn’t understand why.
“I thought, ‘I’ve done better turkeys than that that I didn’t even place on,’” the 76-year-old Virginia resident said.
The judges for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources contest thought differently and awarded Barnard first place for his entry.
The announcement was made in September.
Barnard, a self-taught artist, has been submitting paintings in the DNR’s five stamp contests (turkey, duck, pheasant, trout and walleye), for the better part of 20 years, only missing last year because he was busy moving from Moose Lake to Virginia.
“Sometimes I think I do real good on something and it doesn’t even place,” he said, which was frustrating to him, “especially a few years back all the good (artists) were all in it and some of them are starting to get out of (it) now,” Barnard said. “Like Terry Ridlen and those guys.”
Now he’s one of ‘those guys.’
The 1996 Minnesota Legislature authorized the turkey stamp at the request of turkey hunters. The DNR uses stamp revenue for wild turkey management and research, and incorporates the cost of a turkey stamp into the price of the hunting license — no additional purchase is required. A pictorial turkey stamp costs 75 cents and can be purchased with or without a turkey hunting license.
The money raised by purchasing fish and wildlife habitat stamps goes toward supporting fish and wildlife conservation.
Barnard started his journey to get a piece of artwork on a stamp in 2000, but has been painting for much longer, having picked up the hobby — he doesn’t do it professionally — as a way to distract himself from a bad habit he was trying to kick at the time.
“Back in the 80’s, I started painting to quit smoking. I was watching that Bob Ross guy all the time and I thought, ‘well, I can do that,’” he said. “So I started doing that kind of
painting to quit smoking and it worked. I’ve been painting ever since.”
Everytime he wanted a cigarette he’d just grab a brush instead and start painting.
But while he started getting serious about painting in the 80’s, he knew he always had a knack for it.
“Even back when I was in grade school I used to get in on all the art projects. I didn’t necessarily want to do them but they always wanted me,” Barnard said.
Today, he mostly paints wildlife with oil paints but he’s done other types of work as well, like painting the depot or an old gas station in his former hometown of Moose Lake, or drawing cars and other things with colored pencils. He also does watercolors.
“I just do a lot of different things. I do some woodworking too,” he said.
He’s been known to do some commissioned work as well, but mostly he has been focused on the stamp contests, entering year after year, looking for that elusive win and the recognition that comes with it.
“What’s kept me going here, from 2000, is just trying to win one of those stamps,” he said.
And now that he has done it?
“I was just about ready to quit. I thought, ‘this will be my last year if I don’t do any good.’ Now that I kind of figured out what I have to do, I think I’ll just keep on doing it,” Barnard said, adding that the stamp work has been a learning process.
The first painting he ever entered was a duck and, according to him, it was “terrible.”
“It was like a third grader did it or something,” Barnard said.
From there he slowly adapted his style, eventually finding a way to work within the rules laid out by the DNR for the contest, which call for very specific things like “the background or setting of a contest entry shall only represent environments found in Minnesota. Design elements in a contest entry should be accurately portrayed as to ecology and anatomy, although they need not be literal renditions and the design must be of the artist's own creation, neither copied nor duplicated from another person’s art, including paintings or drawings in any medium or published photographs,” according to the contest entry rules.
“I just look at pictures and stuff. You can’t use somebody else’s pictures for painting. So I look at a lot of them and get ideas. Usually I’ll find a turkey that I take the shape of and then I put the picture aside and finish it. Then I usually do the backgrounds with a brush, like Bob Ross,” Barnard said.
“I’ve always been pretty good at painting this stuff. It’s just that they have experts that are judging you to have the right amount of feathers and everything,” he said. “And then you have to paint it so that whatever you’re painting, whether it’s turkey or duck or whatever, it has to be the main subject in the painting but then the background has to be good too. It just took me all these years to figure out how to make the subject stand out.”
According to the DNR, second place was Karla Hall of Stillwater; third place was Kurt Kegler of Mankato, out of five eligible submissions.
The turkey stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable.
For more information visit mndnr.gov/stamps.
Barnard said that he is considering selling the print in the future, complete with frames and the stamp inside it.
