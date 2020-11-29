It's going to be a blue Christmas this year for some youth in Virginia.
In a good way.
The Virginia Police Department is ready to roll out its biggest ever annual “Shop with a Cop.”
“Shop with a Cop,” this year dresses a police officer in a blue Santa Claus outfit.
Blue Santa then provides Christmas gifts to youth whose families are nominated by a variety of local human service organizations.
“The reason we do it is to show some community responsiveness and support and show the softer side of law enforcement,” John Swenson, Virginia Police community outreach officer said. “We do care about the community, we care about those we serve, and we want to help those who may be in need.”
Swenson will dress up in the blue Santa outfit.
On Dec. 18, he tentatively plans to distribute the presents.
About 50-60 children from about 20 families in Virginia will this year receive gifts, Swenson said.
Local businesses and organizations, along with city of Virginia police and fire department unions, city American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, and city Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, are supporting this year's event with cash donations.
Businesses and organizations contributing to the event include Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Frandsen Bank, Northern State Bank, Target, and Walmart. A private donor also contributed.
“It's going excellent,” Swenson said. “Our initial goal was met by the end of July and we continue to get donations.”
“Shop with a Cop,” has been held for about 10 years in Virginia, Nicole Mattson, Virginia police chief said.
In previous years, up to 35 to 40 youth received presents, she said.
“This year, we have some families and children that are struggling,” Mattson said. “To put a smile on their face and get some presents for family members touches our soul.”
In past years, nominated families and youth were able to shop for presents in-person at Target and Walmart with a police officer.
However, due to coronavirus concerns, this year's event will be a bit different.
“This year, we will meet a parent at the location (store) and they will pick out the gifts for their children,” Swenson said. “We'll have the presents wrapped at the location or bring them back to my office. Then, I am going to go to the kids' house dressed up as Santa Claus and deliver the presents.”
The Virginia Fire and Ambulance Department will transport the presents to each youth's home in an ambulance, from which Swenson will emerge as a blue Santa.
A “Stuff the Ambulance for Salvation Army,” Christmas present and cash collection usually held by the Virginia Fire and Ambulance Department on Black Friday and the day after, has been canceled this year, according to Scott Fredrickson, Virginia Fire and Ambulance deputy chief.
“We are getting calls and people are asking what they can do,” Fredrickson said. “People can certainly donate to the Salvation Army. Cash is always good.”
Swenson and Mattson credit local businesses and organizations for supporting “Shop with a Cop” during a trying time.
“It's been a difficult year for some families with the pandemic,” Mattson said. “It's especially important this year to us to help with these positive relationships.”
