Virginia OKs seeking funds for mural relocation

VIRGINIA — The famous Duane Bryers mural is another step closer to being preserved and moved to a new location after action by the Virginia City Council last week.
The council authorized applying to and accepting funds from the Virginia Community Foundation for the Duane Bryers Mural Relocation Project.
The 10-by-103-foot mural is about 85 years old and was recently removed from its Roosevelt Elementary location before the school gets demolished, which is slated for later this month. The plan is to re-install the artwork at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The late Bryers painted the mural in 1937.
City Councilor Maija Biondich said the new event center’s design team (including Linda Cope and Greg Gilness) gladly accepted the mural to be placed at the ITMEC. Once it was painstakingly removed from the Roosevelt school, it was placed in a safe location, she added.
“I will be very happy when people can view it in the new event center.’’
City Councilor Julianne Paulsen stated the city’s grant application to VCF will be for $1,500. The design team has “found a potential consultant out of Duluth to come to Virginia and help us understand how to best preserve and how to best move that beautiful mural as well as how to frame it, and I guess put glass or non-glare glass over that.’’ The design team will meet again in the coming weeks to determine the costs for the project, including the move, glass and framing.
“The objective would be to find as many grant partners as we can,’’ Paulsen said. Gilness has already identified four potential grant partners, she added.
The council also authorized Short Elliott Hendrickson to seek bids for the Silver Lake Trail Phase 2 project. This phase will include replacing and paving of the existing trail from Ninth Avenue to the water tower. The city was awarded more than $150,000 for this fiscal year from the Department of Iron Range Resources and will request added funds next fiscal year. The increased price of materials and a lack of available materials mean a third phase of the project will be required. The cost of the dock was determined to be prohibitive at this time due to the cost of aluminum and its lack of availability. The IRRRB and the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources have mainly funded this project.
—
In other business, the council:
Approved Joe Dincau as the Team Leader for a two-year term after a Public Works employee stepped down as Team Leader.
Approved allowing staff to proceed with the process to obtain signage for the ITMEC and return to the council for review and to determine the process of obtaining either quotes or bids.
Directed city staff to make the recommended changes to the proposed facilities use agreements for the Rock Ridge Youth Hockey Association and the Rock Ridge School District for use of the ITMEC. The agreements will come back to the council for final approval.
Approved the purchase of two parcels in the Public Safety Development Area. One is at 101 9th St. South and the other is at 1012 Second Avenue South.
