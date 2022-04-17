Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, some of Russell James Pickering’s memories of life in Virginia in the early years of the 20th Century were shared. Today a few more of his stories are here to learn from and enjoy.
Again, a big thank you to Mary and Kathy at the Virginia Area Historical Society for helping me to find Russ Pickering’s written stories.
Joe and I also send Easter and springtime greetings to our readers!
---
At this time, there were few motorized vehicles in use. It was mostly horses and wagons used for transportation and hauling things. So it follows that where there are horses, there is horse manure to be disposed of. Where was all of the horse (and other animal) material to be disposed?
There were two places, both on the Northside. One place was where the present Northgate Plaza shopping center is at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 9th Street North. This was the site of the Oliver Iron Mining Company Gardens. These were used by their employees and retirees. During these years, and throughout the Great Depression years, many residents had gardens in their yards. But some had no room for a garden as the houses were so close together, so this garden area was conceived. It was fenced in from traffic and each family had their own plot. Of course, the garden needed to be fertilized for better crops.
The other place where the animal manure was brought was to the school farm where I was working. (Although I was only in my teens, because of my farming experience the boys in the class seemed to see me as much older!) Fertilizer could always be put to good use at the school farm. Later in the summer of 1920, the crops we had were flourishing nicely. On the plot of land which today would be the north side of the hospital, I had a bumper crop of oats growing. They were doing well and beginning to ripen.
One day an airplane flying over town developed engine trouble. Needing to make an emergency landing, the pilot spotted the large open field – the school farm – and brought his plane down. He got it down okay – right in the middle of my nice field of ripening oats. I suppose to him it was a case of “any port in a storm.” Well, at that time, 1920, airplanes were a rarity and this landing created a lot of excitement. When the word got out that an airplane had landed at the school farm, why people from the Northside, as well as downtown and the Southside, all came flocking to see the airplane.
The result was that most of my nice crop of oats was trampled flat and ruined, much to my dismay.
In due time, the pilot got his engine repaired and he now had to take off. When he did, he went in a northwesterly direction, about where the 14th hole on the golf course is now, down the hill, and then up into the air successfully.
The city officials decided that if airplanes could land and take off up there at the school farm, why, that would be a suitable place for an airport. And so it was designated as Virginia’s first city airport. But as the north side of Virginia grew and expanded, as well as the southern area of town, it was not possible to keep an airfield so close to town.
That’s how the city decided to move the airport to Ridgewood in 1929, where there was ample room for such a facility. Then, as things turned out, Ridgewood eventually grew and expanded to a point where it was no longer practical to have an airport there, either.
So it was decided to join with Eveleth and have an airport at its present site, south and east of Eveleth, east of Highway 53, near St. Mary’s Lake. It was, therefore, Virginia’s third airport.
As the 1920s evolved into the early 1930s, fewer and fewer high school students were interested in becoming agricultural teachers. That being the case, the school board gave the school farm land back to the city who had owned the land before it was allocated for school purposes.
With the 40 acres back in the city’s possession, they decided to build tourist cabins along the road on the south side of the property across the road from Olcott Park. Automobiles were becoming more and more common and in the summer months many tourists were out traveling the roads.
Then, during the early 1930s, it became apparent that a suitable hospital was needed in Virginia. There being no one in the private sector interested or financially capable of building a modern hospital, the city decided to build one. The land across from Olcott Park, where more of the school farm had been, was the land chosen.
After the hospital was in operation, it developed that the tourist cabins in that same area were not a good situation. The tourist cabins were moved from that site to the shore on the west side of Silver Lake. But this proved to be too far off the beaten path for the tourists. The cabins were eventually closed down and disposed of.
In the meantime, while all of this was transpiring, the city decided that the best way to utilize the remaining portion of the old school farm was to make a golf course out of the land.
And one final story about my connection to that property. In 1984 I needed to have surgery done in the Virginia Municipal Hospital. As I lay in my bed as I was recovering, I found myself saying, “I was, at one time, farming down below here with a team of horses.”
When the farming operations at the school farm ceased, I was laid off. I then found work at the Oliver Iron Mining Company in their open pit mine in Eveleth, the Spruce Mine. I, like many others at that time, had no automobile, so we had to use public transportation going to and from work. It was the streetcar that ran from Gilbert to Hibbing and back. One morning as I and a few other men were on a Wyoming Street corner waiting for the streetcar to take us to work, a bus came along about five minutes before the streetcar was scheduled to arrive. (By the way, the avenues and streets originally had names, not numbers as they do today.) So this bus, operated by the Mesabi Transportation Company from Hibbing, pulled up in front of us and stopped. The driver opened his door and asked, “Where are you boys going?”
“Over to Eveleth to work at the Spruce Mine.”
“Well then,” he replied, “if you are taking the streetcar you’ll have to get off at the Park Hotel, won’t you?”
“Yes, that’s what we do.”
“And what do you pay for the fare?” he asked.
“Fifteen cents,” we answered.
“Well, for fifteen cents I will take you right down to the mine and save you a twenty minute walk against the wind in this below zero weather!”
We all looked at each other and finally one of the fellows said, “It looks like a good deal to me!” The rest of us agreed, so we got on and were on our way to work. From then on we took the bus. When the streetcar would come along, there were no passengers to pick up.
At that time in the early 1920s, the transportation business was not licensed or regulated. The bus company continued to make a practice of going down the streetcar’s route five or ten minutes ahead of the streetcar schedule. When the streetcar adjusted their schedule to an earlier time, the bus people would move their schedule even earlier. It was a “cat and mouse” deal.
This, coupled with the fact that in those days fare boxes were unheard of, made the transportation business a rough one. I am sure it is safe to say that some of the conductors were dishonest. Some of them would take a fare and then toss it up in the air. The driver would say, “If it stays up, it belongs to the company. If it comes back down, it’s mine.” and he would stick the money in his pocket.
Some years later, 1937 to be exact, I got a job with the Lambert Motor Coach Company driving the local bus in Virginia. No fare box was in use yet. There were two drivers, one for each shift. The first day on the job, the driver on the opposite shift from mine asked me how much I intended to “hold out,” meaning, of course, how much I was going to steal from the company in fares.
“Not a nickel,” I responded. The in-town fare was five cents at that time. Our pay was $2.25 for an eight-hour day, seven days a week, and no days off.
“Well, we can hold out at least an amount equal to our wages,” he responded.
I told him, “I was raised up and taught by an angel mother to never take anything that did not belong to you. I never have and I never will. If you want to steal from the company, that’s up to you. Go ahead. But not me.”
“You’re foolish for not doing it,” he shrugged and the matter was dropped.
I was glad to get the wage I got. During those Depression years, there was no choice of jobs and I liked having the job driving the bus.
In a couple of years, that other driver was gone. I really don’t recall if he quit or was fired. Ten years later, my boss, who was the company owner, sold the bus line to me. I remained a driver. A short time after I acquired the company, the former driver who had wanted me to steal got on the bus and congratulated me on buying the company. I thanked him and no more was said. But I wondered if he thought that my honesty had paid off for me in the end.
---
Russell's stories will conclude next week here on Years of Yore.
