Virginia, MN, in the Early Days – Part One

A time machine has been a dream of humans for many, many years. Taking a stroll through the past would be very enlightening, along with making many people very glad to live in the present time – think indoor plumbing and furnaces!
Without a time machine at our disposal, there are other ways to travel back in time. “Reading” a photo gives us the chance to study the details from a past year. Listening to the music that was popular helps us to learn what people in an earlier era found entertaining. Reading a memoir by a person who lived years ago is also informative.
Today we will travel back to the early years of Virginia, Minnesota, thanks to a wonderful series of memoirs written by Russell James Pickering. He was born in 1904 in Luck, Wisconsin, and first came to Virginia in 1917 to visit an uncle. Then, in 1919, his family moved to Virginia where Russ would live the rest of his life. He died here in 1997. What follows is an edited selection of his stories.
My great thanks to Mary and Kathy at the Virginia Area Historical Society for helping me to find Russ Pickering’s insightful written stories about his growing years in Virginia!
---
In 1919, I got a job as a teamster at the Virginia & Rainy Lake sawmill. My mother was in very poor health and we had a lot of doctor and hospital bills to pay. That being the state of affairs, it was necessary for me to go the work young, to make money to help my father pay my mother’s medical expenses. There was no medical insurance in those days.
Common labor at that time was $3.25 per day, and it was a 10-hour day, so that meant the pay was 32 ½ cents an hour. Teamsters (horse drivers) had to put in longer hours each day taking care of their teams before and after the regular working hours. Many teams worked throughout the lumber yards in town. Also, many teams worked in the company’s lumber camps up in Cusson, Minnesota, where the logs came from to feed the huge sawmill in Virginia.
In the lumber camps, it would sometimes happen that one or more of the horses would be injured by stumbling or tripping or perhaps cutting themselves with a sharp hoof. When this would happen, the horse would be loaded into a boxcar and shipped down to Virginia to be taken care of until they were able to return to work in the woods again.
Eventually, in the spring of 1920, my father got me a job as a teamster where he worked at Eaton Dray and Fuel Company. They paid $5.00 per day for teamsters, much better than what I got at the sawmill.
At that time, the Virginia School Board operated a 40-acre farm north of the city, where the golf course and hospital is now located. This was for agricultural students who were learning to be agricultural teachers. They would work on the farm in the summers to go along with their book learning in high school during the winter.
To teach the students the actual hands-on methods of farming, the School Board asked Mr. Eaton if he had anyone there driving horse teams who had actual farming experience. Well, Mr. Eaton knew our family did, but my father wasn’t interested in the school’s job. However, I was, so I was sent out to the school farm the following Monday to show the agriculture boys how it’s done and why.
At 7:00 a.m. that next Monday (the work day began at 7:00 in the 1920s, probably because of the 10-hour work day at the time) I began with our first chore – hauling rocks off the field. What a crop of rocks there were, too! Before we could even start the spring plowing, those rocks had to be removed. We dumped them in the woods on the north end, where 13th Street North is now located.
There they stayed until the 1930s when the Great Depression set in. At that time, in order to provide work for the mass of unemployed men in Virginia, the men were paid to use those rocks and stones to build a wall around what is now the city golf course. This was a government Works Progress Administration (also called the WPA) project. That’s what became of the rocks (often referred to as “fieldstone”) that we hauled out of the field at the school farm.
After we got the rocks removed, but before we started the spring planting, the School Board decided that there should be a house built for the agriculture teacher – the classroom teacher who was my boss. So the teacher said to me, “Tomorrow morning when you come to work, why, throw a scraper in your wagon and start to dig a basement for the new house they’re going to build for me up here.” In those days, house basements were either dug by hand or using a team of horses and a scraper. The backhoe hadn’t been invented yet, which is the method used today.
As per orders, the next morning I loaded a team dirt scraper in the wagon and brought it up with me to the farm. For those who may not know what a scraper is, I’ll explain. It’s a heavy piece of metal about 1/4th inch thick, about three feet wide and three feet long. It has sides about two feet high with two handles, one on each side behind the business end, and a chain in front to hook to a team of horses. As the team pulls it forward, a man holding the scraper pushes the handles down until the scraper has filled with dirt. Then the scraper is hauled up and out of the basement to be dumped nearby. That dirt will later be hauled to another site, often to a marsh or some low spot on adjoining property.
This was a much quicker and easier way of digging than by hand with a pick and shovel, as was done when someone didn’t have a team of horses or couldn’t afford to hire a man and a team to do the work.
The agriculture teacher, who was in charge of the entire project, said to me, “I’m going to have one of those students come over here and hold the scraper for you and be your helper.” He went over and got one of the students, Arnold Malmstrom. He told Arnold, “Now, you help this man dig this basement.” I had just turned 16 at the end of March!
So Arnold and I got digging and when we were down in the excavation quite a ways, we ran into an object of some kind, resulting in the scraper not being able to dig into the dirt in the usual way. I stopped the team and we backed up and tried it again by going forward in the usual way and again the same thing happened. So I told Arnold that I was going to go get a pick and dig in there to find out what was stopping us.
I began to pick away and soon dug out a piece of board. It had some cloth on it and also a piece of metal with some writing. I rubbed the dirt off to see what the writing said. When I had cleaned it a bit, to my surprise it read, “Rest in Peace”. I looked at Arnold and he looked at me and neither one of us really knew what to say or think.
I told him that I was going to get the boss to tell him what we had run into. He came over and told me to dig in there some more. I soon dug up more boards. And then came out bones. At that point, he told us to go dig in another section of the basement while he went downtown to get city officials to come up and survey matters.
So this we did. We went to what would be the other side of the basement to dig. There, we ran into more boards and bones.
When the city officials arrived, they determined that we were digging on the site of the original Virginia cemetery. For some reason or other, it had been decided by the officials at an earlier time to change the site of the village cemetery from the other side of the road (9th Street North) to the present site of the cemetery.
From what meager records they had of those earlier doings in Virginia, a man was contracted to move the graves and markers. Apparently he cut corners. He moved the markers to the other side of the road and mounded up piles of dirt giving the impression that the deceased were also moved, but they weren’t. The caskets remained behind in their original burial sites.
We were told that in 1910, when a road bed was cut to lay the railroad tracks for the streetcars to run on for the Gilbert to Hibbing route, that they ran into graves in that area as well.
As we continued to dig that basement, we ran into three graves: two adults and one child. The officials told us that the grave of the child was that of the first baby who died in Virginia.
When we had completed the digging of the basement, and no more graves were found, the boss told me to go get a rough box from the Clarence Graham mortuary, which at that time was located in the 500 block of Chestnut Street. The rear entrance was directly across the alley from William Eaton’s barn, where we kept our teams of horses. It is where the Queen City Federal bank parking lot would be years later.
The box they gave me at the mortuary had three separate sections inside. We put bones from each person in each section and then nailed the cover down. We loaded the box into a lumber wagon and hauled it across the street to where a new grave had been dug. So, some 25 or 30 years later, these three were finally laid to rest – where they were supposed to have been.
The next term of school, Arnold decided he would rather be a doctor than an agricultural teacher. He did go on to become Dr. Arnold Malmstrom and he and Dr. Reed, both Northside boys, founded what would become the East Range Clinic. When I go into the clinic and see Arnold’s portrait on the wall by the elevator, why, I find myself thinking: “There hangs a picture of my one-time assistant!”
---
Russell’s stories will continue next week here on Years of Yore.
