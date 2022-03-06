VIRGINIA MITES FACE OFF

Virginia Mites players face off on the outdoor southside rink in Virginia to wrap up their season with an outdoor fun tournament Wednesday evening. The three Mites teams enjoyed three outdoor games.

 Mark Sauer

Virginia Mites players face off on the outdoor southside rink in Virginia to wrap up their season with an outdoor fun tournament Wednesday evening. The three Mites teams enjoyed three outdoor games.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments