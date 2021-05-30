VIRGINIA — Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. was cited for careless driving Thursday morning after backing into a pedestrian in Midway.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the 61-year-old male pedestrian, from Virginia, had minor injuries from the incident.
According to the report, State Patrol was requested to assist the Virginia Police Department to investigate a crash around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was walking his dog on the shoulder of Bourgin Road in Midway while Cuffe was backing out of a redacted residence. The report said he was backing out to the southeast to “check on another property.”
The report said Cuffee didn’t see or notice the pedestrian as he was backing out and struck him with the right side mirror of the vehicle.
Cuffe was wearing his seatbelt, sustained no apparent injury and no alcohol test was given. He was cited for careless driving and the State Patrol said the incident is an open investigation.
