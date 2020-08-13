The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Angel Stevenson and Scott Nelson III, both of Ely, Minn.

Shane Tramontin and Nicole Sorlie, both of Mountain Iron, Minn.

Heather Hall and Christian Roos, both of Keewatin, Minn.

Devon Pecha and Detton Koski, both of Soudan, Minn.

Tyler Lucas and Hanna Watson, both of Iron, Minn.

Jackelyn Roberts and Michael Meschke, both of Eldridge, Iowa

Penny Haupt, of Tower, Minn., and Raymond Hudson, of Silver Bay, Minn.

Derek Malnar and Jessica Schoeben, both of Eveleth, Minn.

Theresa Peterson and Ryan Gulbranson, both of Gilbert, Minn.

Kurt Gulbranson and Tracy Sickel, both of Gilbert, Minn.

Brad Kern and Nicole Johnson, both of Virginia

Charles McElevey, of Mossyrock, Wash., and Shirley Kokal, of Eveleth, Minn.

Peter Scott, of Virginia, Minn., and Eizabeth Tweit, of Mountain Iron, Minn.

Sarah Wiljanen, of Hibbing, Minn., and Billy Konstenius, of Embarrass, Minn.

Emily Pluskwik and Collin Blair, both of Virginia, Minn.

