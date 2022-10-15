Virginia man pleads in fatal drunk driving crash NORTHERNNEWSNOW.COM Oct 15, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VIRGINIA — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a drunk driving crash that killed a beloved Iron Range woman.Michael Miller, 40, entered that plea in St. Louis County Court Thursday and is expected to be sentenced November 14.The crash happened at 11:32 p.m. August 12 on Highway 21 near W. Salo Road in Embarrass Township.According to court documents, Miller crossed over the center line and hit the vehicle Joni Dahl, 39, of rural Eveleth, was driving head-on.When officers responded to the scene, they found Dahl’s body in her vehicle, which had gone into the ditch.Deputies said Miller had a limp and had “watery eyes and slurred speech.” They say he also smelled like alcohol.Miller told authorities that he had been at the Hideaway Bar that night, and estimated he had his last drink around 11:30 p.m. It was midnight by the time deputies were interviewing him.A local firefighter on scene also told authorities he saw Miller at a different bar around 2 p.m. that day.An on-scene test showed Miller’s blood alcohol content was .247, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08.Dahl served on the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, worked at Giants Ridge, and did a lot of work for the Iron Range’s racing community. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Miller Crash Enology Politics Criminal Law Drunk Driving Joni Dahl Alcohol Virginia Vehicle Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dedicated to the ones we love Motorist dies in two vehicle crash in Cherry Township Sandra Marie Nielsen Amanda Stacy (Alto) Carlson Denise Ann Tramontin Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
