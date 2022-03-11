Virginia man pleads guilty to drug charges ahead of murder trial

VIRGINIA — Derek Edward Malevich, 41, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, which will send him to prison in the very near future.
The plea bargain means the Virginia man will most likely be in prison before his April 18 sentencing on the drug charge and several months before his trial on first-degree murder charges is expected to begin.
A grand jury indicted Malevich on two counts of first-degree murder last month for allegedly killing his former girlfriend, 32-year-old Kristen Ann Bicking, last May in his Virginia apartment.
Malevich is accused of stabbing Bicking to death inside his apartment before fleeing the scene and calling 911 to report the incident. He was initially charged with second-degree intentional murder.
Law enforcement found Bicking on May 14, 2021, inside Malevich’s apartment lying on a couch in the living room with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck, a shallow pulse and labored breathing. She was transferred to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to charging documents.
Malevich was arrested on the drug charge three days earlier — on May 11, 2021 — as he was walking in downtown Virginia. He was detained at Third Avenue South and Second Street South, according to the criminal complaint, and was found to have a .380-caliber pistol in his waistband.
Members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also obtained a search warrant for his apartment and found a .22-caliber rifle containing a ground-off serial number, and 118.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
In the complaint, Malevich “admitted he sells methamphetamine and the amount located was not a personal use amount.’’
Regarding his May arrest, he was charged with first-degree sale of 17 or more grams of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period, first-degree drug possession (50 grams or more), receiving or possessing a firearm with a missing or altered serial number and possessing a pistol without a permit.
The plea agreement for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) includes dismissing the other three charges, said Christopher Florey, assistant St. Louis County Attorney. The sentence for the first-degree drug possession charge will also run concurrent with any other charges Malevich is facing, which include a 2020 domestic violence case.
Florey said the interim order for commitment calls for Malevich to be sent to prison pending the completion of a presentence investigation. That would be prior to sentencing if possible, he added.
The felony indictment filed last month charged Malevich with first-degree murder for causing the premeditated death of Bicking; and first-degree murder for engaging in a past pattern of domestic abuse upon the victim and causing her death while committing domestic abuse.
Both charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
“The victim was treated with particular cruelty for which the offender should be held responsible,” Florey wrote in a court filing last June. “The victim was identified by tattoos after suffering multiple sharp and blunt force injuries concentrated to her head and neck, and five stab wounds to her back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.