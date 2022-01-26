VIRGINIA — A 37 year-old Virginia resident was arrested Sunday afternoon and has been charged with multiple felony counts after police responded to two seperate domestic calls at the same residence over the weekend and after a lengthy search for the suspect, who fled onto Arcelor Mittal property before police could respond to the scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Sixth District Court in Virginia, it took law enforcement officials three hours to find Matthew James Jefferson after responding to a domestic call at a residence on Second Street South Sunday morning.
Jefferson, who was convicted of threats of violence in 2018 and 2019 and had numerous warrants out for his arrest, has been charged with felony stalking, felony domestic assault by strangulation, two counts of felony domestic assault, and one count of misdemeanor fleeing on foot.
According to the criminal complaint, Virginia police were called to the Second Street South residence on Saturday by a man who told authorities that his friend was “the victim of a domestic incident with her boyfriend,” who was identified as Jefferson. At the scene, a Virginia police officer spoke to the alleged victim and learned that Jefferson “had stayed with her for the past few weeks” and that he had left her room “untidy, which started a verbal argument.”
According to the complaint, Jefferson allegedly “formed a fist and appeared as if he would punch her.” She said she eventually got him to go out the back door, which she closed and locked, and that he then allegedly smashed through the glass on the door and broke the door to re-enter.
The victim told police that she ran to the bedroom and slammed the door shut and that Jefferson allegedly pushed the door open, hit the back of her head with a closed fist, and caused a bump on the back of her skull. He then left.
The officer then advised dispatch of probable cause to arrest Jefferson for domestic assault.
At approximately 11:44 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Virginia Police Department responded to the victim’s address again after receiving a report that a male and female were fighting and the male left. At the scene, a police officer found the woman lying on the ground crying.
According to the complaint, she said she thought her toe might be broken and that her ribs hurt and that Jefferson had allegedly put her in a headlock, and asked if she called the cops. She said he brought her to the ground and pushed her head down until she almost lost consciousness from the headlock, the complaint reads.
Jefferson eventually let her go, she said, grabbed her phone and left.
At approximately 12 p.m. Sunday, officers located Jefferson walking on the snowmobile trail near the intersection of Third Street North and First Avenue.
Upon seeing the officers, he fled northbound and jumped the east fence on the Arcelor Mittal property, going down a steep embankment to the shoreline, followed the shore, and climbed to the top again, where he fled in a southeast direction.
Assisting agencies eventually placed Jefferson in custody after fleeing approximately 2.5 to 3 miles. Approximately three hours elapsed between the start of the track and apprehension, according to the complaint.
