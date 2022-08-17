Virginia man, 40, charged in woman’s death

VIRGINIA — A 40-year-old Virginia man was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday after allegedly causing the death of 39-year-old Joni Dahl of rural Eveleth in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 12, court records state.
The criminal complaint filed in Sixth District Court says Michael Kenneth Miller was operating his vehicle with negligence with a blood alcohol content of .247, which is more than three times Minnesota's legal alcohol-concentration driving limit of 0.08.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was driving his pickup westbound in the 5500 block of Highway 21 in Embarrass Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with Dahl’s eastbound vehicle. Dahl was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The charge of criminal vehicular homicide - operate vehicle with negligence - under influence of alcohol carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or $20,000.
The criminal complaint says Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway bar where he was drinking “vodka cranberries.’’ He “estimated he had his last drink around 11:30.’’ However, an Embarrass Fire Department member said he saw Miller at around 2 p.m. at The Shack bar at Highway 21 and Highway 169.
Miller’s bail was set at $300,000. His next appearance is set for 8:15 a.m. Aug. 22. He remains in custody in the St. Louis County Jail.
