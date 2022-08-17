Virginia man, 40, charged in woman’s death

VIRGINIA — A 40-year-old Virginia man was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday after allegedly causing the death of 39-year-old Joni Dahl of rural Eveleth in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 12, court records state.

The criminal complaint filed in Sixth District Court says Michael Kenneth Miller was operating his vehicle with negligence with a blood alcohol content of .247, which is more than three times Minnesota's legal alcohol-concentration driving limit of 0.08.

