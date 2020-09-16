VIRGINIA — The Virginia Fire Department said late Tuesday that a recent house fire was the result of arson.
The fire occurred at 119 6th St. S., in Virginia on Sunday, Sept. 13. It was reported at 8:50 a.m. and smoke was seen coming from the main floor. The house was vacant at the time.
According to Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark in the Tuesday press release, the determination of arson was made after an extensive investigation.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.
No injuries were reported.
“This fire was in a vacant structure that has been reported to have transient traffic on the premise,” said Clark over email Wednesday. “Multiple small fires were found within the structure and fire damage was minimal. No one was injured or displaced nor was other properties affected. No threat to the public. Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered. This fire remains under investigation.”
Responding agencies included the Virginia Fire Department, Eveleth Fire Department and the Mountain Iron Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.