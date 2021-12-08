Virginia group home incurs extensive smoke damage

VIRGINIA — Fire caused extensive smoke damage to a Virginia group home Monday night in the 900 block of 13th Street South, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.
The fire was reported around 7:35 p.m. at the Grandview Residence and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the single story structure.
Four residents and two care providers were able to safely evacuate the home before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters from four Iron Range cities were dispatched to the fire, including Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, and Hibbing.
Grandview is operated by Northern Habilitative Services, which is headquartered in Chisholm.
---
Ely trailer home destroyed by fire
ELY — A trailer home in the Ely area was destroyed by fire late Monday night, according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire Facebook page.
Morse-Fall Lake and Ely firefighters were called to the blaze on the Snowbank Beach Road. Arriving crews found that the roof of the home had already collapsed in. The house is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
