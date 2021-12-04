VIRGINIA — The Virginia Goodwill store will soon be closing after a neighboring business bought the building, city officials said.
“The building has been purchased,’’ Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said in a telephone interview. “My understanding is by the neighboring business (Northeast Technical Services) to expand their business. ... Goodwill is going to be looking for another space.’’
Goodwill and NTS officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
A sign on the front window of Goodwill states Dec. 11 “will be the last day the store will open the doors until further notice. Thank you and we will miss you!’’ Another sign says the “last day we will be accepting donations will be Dec. 4.’’
Virginia Community Development Planner John Sullivan said Terry Nystrom of the Virginia Economic Development Authority let him know in October the building was being sold and the Goodwill lease was not being renewed.
Sullivan proceeded to reach out to the Goodwill in Duluth and offered to find “another spot’’ for the Virginia store and provide any assistance they needed in finding a new location.
“She thanked me and told me they were evaluating their options in Virginia and trying to figure out what they were going to do,’’ Sullivan said. Back in October, she said she’d let me know if she needed anything from the city of Virginia, he added.
“I haven’t heard anything from them’’ since, according to Sullivan, who said Goodwill was just trying to figure out what their needs were moving forward.
The community development planner said Goodwill was “keeping it close to the vest’’ regarding what buildings they were looking at. “I know they were looking in other communities other than just Virginia. They didn’t really tell me a lot. … They mentioned Mountain Iron. I don’t know how serious they were about that.’’
