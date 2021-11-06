VIRGINIA — Mary Jo Ralston's grandparents, Alfred and Hulda Johnson, would be pleased that the business they started in the early 1900s, Virginia Greenhouse and Floral, is in its 118th year as Virginia Floral Company.
Ralston, owner of the shop at 320 Chestnut Street, said, "The strength and determination that my ancestors must have had to keep going -- through two world wars, the Great Depression and the fury of Mother Nature against a house made of glass -- is what fuels my desire to also succeed."
Besides, "There is NOTHING like the smell of a flower shop! I don’t catch it very often – my nose has become conditioned, I suppose, but when I walk in the front door after being gone for a time, I can smell it again, and it makes me smile!"
Ralston is thankful her grandparents "persevered through every hardship to keep their dream alive, that my mother, Marie Ralston, had the resources to keep the shop in the family when her siblings wanted to sell, and that she instilled in me the love for the industry, and the desire to work hard. As things have changed over the years, the business has always been able to adapt and continue. It is an industry like no other! Yes, now in our 118th year — which is almost unheard of in the small business world other than multi-generational family businesses."
Swedish immigrant Johnson opened his first greenhouse, "a modest 18-by-35 foot structure of glass and wood that he built himself just south of what is now Chestnut Street," on September 20, 1904, in Virginia. Four years later Johnson built a large glass greenhouse on Fifth Avenue, followed by another built on Southern Drive in 1916. "My mother grew up pulling weeds in the greenhouse, just as I did many years later," Ralston said. Her grandfather opened a retail floral shop on Chestnut Street in 1930. He died in 1939, and the business was taken over by "my Grandma Hulda, and all of the Johnson children played a role in keeping the business running. Harold ran the greenhouses, Ralph operated the flower shop and was lead designer, with Ardy and Esther designing flower bouquets, and Elsa and Marie doing the bookkeeping." When three of the Johnson siblings called a meeting of the corporation in 1975 and presented a buyer for the business, Ralston said, "My mother reminded them that they must first offer their shares to the corporation, and she, in turn, bought their shares and took over ownership of the business."
Mary Jo Ralston had just moved out West to study respiratory therapy at Arizona State University when her mother called and asked if Mary Jo would come home and help her. "I was home a week later, and never left. My mother continued to work well into her 80s, and died in 2013 at the age of 90." Mary Jo Ralston has worked at and managed the business for 45-plus years and in 2011 became the sole shareholder. "Sadly, the lineage of this family business will stop with me – date to be determined!" She talked about her mother's role in the business. "My mother was the bookkeeper. In a pinch, she could make an arrangement, but that was not the role she played. Her desk is just as she left it – I use it to write checks, etc – but I still consider it hers and haven’t cleaned it out."
The business has had several locations, with the first small greenhouse was just south of Chestnut Street in the 200 block, the second built in 1908 in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue South and the third in 1916 on Southern Drive, just across the railroad tracks. Eventually the greenhouse on Fifth Avenue was dismantled and added to the greenhouse on Southern Drive and dismantled in the 1970s. The flower shop has had four locations on the main street, the current at 320 Chestnut since 1985.
Over the 118 years the business has overcome challenges, the weather of 1952, as an example. Ralston said, "Two storms that summer destroyed the greenhouse glass. Each time a shipment of glass weighing 27,450 pounds, plus 150 pounds of paint, 750 pounds of putty and 30 pounds of nails, was delivered to Virginia Greenhouse and Floral Co. Before my time, but one of the historical stories passed through the family."
And this year's fire that burned a vacant building, caused smoke and water damage to Rocks the Jewelers, Pep's Bake Shop and Virginia Floral. "The subsequent clean-up to the business was heartbreaking. We lost so much family history – vintage items that can never be replaced. Items that had been saved and stored for years…some with value, some sentimental… gone in the blink of an eye. We lost virtually everything that was in the basement, including seasonal merchandise that is now difficult to replace because of current supply chain issues.
"I have worked hard my entire life, but I have never worked as hard as I did for those 40 days of clean-up. Not only did we lose 40 days of business, we also lost 40 days of time we can never get back. But we persevere! We move forward with a grateful heart that we, as well as our neighbors, have recovered and are back open for business as usual," Ralston said. She talked about her husband Steve Walters. "For the last 10 years he has been my right hand -- my heavy lifter, my maintenance person, my forager, my errand runner and he handles all of my deliveries! He is my sounding board when I have crazy ideas, and figures out how to build what I need. He makes sure my coffee cup is full, and makes me stop to eat. His help and hard work in the aftermath of the fire was steadfast. I truly don’t know what I would do without him by my side."
---
Ralston told of the best part of the business, the "personal connections I have forged with so many of the people I have had the good fortune to serve." She said, "There is a special bond that forms when you have helped people through the emotional parts of their lives. Proms, weddings, babies, birthdays, anniversaries, and at some point, illness, and loss of loved ones. You learn what they like, and what they don’t like. You learn their style, and their preferred colors. And you use that knowledge to create your art. It makes me giggle inside sometimes when they respond with, 'It’s like you read my mind!' Well, I sort of can!"
There are also those "I serve but once, and it is then that my skills are truly tested. Especially when dealing with sadness – it is often hard for them to express what their needs are, or what they would like to see, but that is part of my job…to get the basic information, to learn a bit about their loved one, and to use my instinct and my art to create a floral display unique to them and their family that conveys their love in a fitting tribute. I trust my instincts, I trust that God will place my hands where they need to be and I trust the flowers to tell me where they want to be placed."
---
Decorating the display window calls for Ralston's creativity. "It has always been such a kick for me! I typically have no plan of attack, just a general idea of the goods I want to display, or a feeling I want to convey, and I just go at it. I take most of my inspiration from Mother Nature, or perhaps from something I’ve seen on television or in a movie. I don’t think I’ve ever spent more than 30 minutes, and usually stick to the belief that 'Less is more.'"
She added, "As florists, we help our friends and neighbors through all the happy and sad moments of their lives, and we are blessed and honored with the trust that is placed in our creative hands. It is an industry built around emotions, and for me, it is oftentimes very humbling. But we have had to become more than just a flower shop! People bought flowers much more back in the early days of our business, when the area residents were European immigrants and flowers were a part of daily life. As flower-giving became more of an event – anniversaries, birthdays, holidays, and funerals – and as flowers became a grocery store commodity, florists had to change. I think it is this willingness and ability to adapt that has kept Virginia Floral alive. We have resisted the temptation to remain comfortable."
---
Ralston talked about the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the floral business. "The whole supply chain issue has created a very difficult time for everyone, especially florists. It has been harder and harder to get cut flowers from around the world. Many farms lost workers, and ended up plowing under their crops, creating a shortage. Now that many of them have started back up, it takes time to grow those crops. Global weather created a huge issue this summer when rains and flooding prevented farmers from getting their crops to the airports in Central and South America." And another commodity in short supply? "White flowers ... created by the increase in weddings this season, as many ceremonies that were postponed from 2020 were rescheduled for this year. That shortage has created a huge cost increase as well. Add to all of that, the shortage of basic floral supplies, such as sympathy forms, wire display easels, wet foam, glass vases, etc. Florists all over the country have become a very resourceful bunch! We chat with each other, pass on ideas, sources for goods, helpful hacks, and as a group we think outside the box together to solve the issues of the day."
And online ordering is a challenge. "What most people do not understand is that almost all of the floral websites that they peruse online are run by what we in the industry refer to as 'order gatherers.' And they can be a mighty deceptive lot. They sit at a computer, accept your order and then transfer it to the closest florist in their network…which is becoming fewer and fewer as florists drop services like FTD and Teleflora. They add on unreasonable service fees, and the florist who eventually makes the bouquet gets only a fraction of the money you end up spending. People only need to get burned once or twice before they realize it is best to call a florist directly. Online convenience is appealing, but it can’t beat speaking directly with the person who will design your bouquet."
Ralston said she is fortunate to have clients who "trust me with their needs. They will just pop in for a bouquet – and let me do my thing! Or they will call and ask me to 'whip something up' to pick up in an hour. Or they will say 'Surprise me!' Some of my clients I have served my whole life…through grandparents, parents, children, siblings. It is an enormous hug on my heart to have the respect and loyalty that I do with some of my longest-standing clients. I am humbled, grateful, honored."
Ralston said growing up in a family with its own business has been both rewarding and difficult. "Many summer days of my early youth were spent helping at the greenhouse with weeding and grinding field dirt. As I grew up, I played in my closet with artificial flowers, making and re-making arrangements in hopes that one day I would earn a spot at ‘the bench.' Eventually, I graduated from the greenhouse to helping at the flower shop and learned about flowers and how to design with them as an art form, and I got that spot at the bench!
"But it didn’t come without hard work and doing my share of chores. Among them was sweeping, scrubbing buckets, folding boxes, and soaking wet foam. In the early days, the wet foam was nothing like what we use today. Back then you had to lock the block of foam into a metal box, attach the hose, and force water through it for several minutes. It was a messy job. Thank goodness for advancements. Now the blocks soak on their own in seconds. But no matter the chore, I was always surrounded by joy, beauty and love. I was so blessed to have worked with my aunts, uncles, cousins, and my mother, and through the years - other employees who felt like family. You work hard, sometimes starting very early, and working very late. And you wear a variety of hats! But there is a freedom and sense of satisfaction that you can’t find elsewhere. And most everything you do, and the decisions you make, is in one way or another connected to you and your business and the community you serve.
"I have had the pleasure to meet many people, and provide floral services to them through all the important and emotional events of their lives. It has been a very humbling experience. I have laughed and rejoiced with many. I have held hands, hugged and cried with many more. But it is what I do, and gladly."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.