VIRGINIA — After seven years on the job, Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis resigned effective last Friday to take a job in the private sector.
In a telephone interview, Lewis said he was proud of the work he accomplished while in Virginia.
“I would hope they remember I really looked after the health and welfare of firefighters and EMTs.’’
Lewis said, “people have gone to more training than ever before (during his tenure). We put a lot of emphasis on that.’’ That includes conferences and world expos, which came at no cost for the training itself. “We’ve stepped up the importance of training and education.’’ The training is needed because “we don’t have a training facility here,’’ he added.
Helping to move the new public safety center for police and fire was also something he was proud of.
“That’s now coming to fruition,’’ Lewis said, thanks in part to the $9.39 million in state public safety bonding money Virginia received. “That’s a much needed facility.’’
Getting a better facility for the firefighters and EMTs was at the top of his list seven years ago, as was increasing the number of employees.
“I feel that those two goals have been accomplished to a large degree,’’ he stated.
Regarding staffing, Lewis said there were 19 people able to work seven years ago, but that is now up to 44, including a couple vacancies.
The increased staffing is definitely needed as the number of calls jumped to 4,467 in 2021. Many calls are for transfers, which put a “demand on our personnel’’ … “It is definitely a strain on the service,’’ even though those calls do produce revenue.
Lewis also initiated a single-role EMT and paramedic program because the old dual role (firefighter and paramedic) wasn’t working. The new initiative was necessary because 86 percent of the calls are medical related, he added.
“We have to do things differently’’ to solve old problems, according to Lewis.
Other success stories in the last seven years were getting about $1.5 million in grants for many purposes. That includes Minnesota Department of Health grants during COVID, St. Louis County grants for a mental health related Compassionate Community Response Team. Funds were also acquired for new exercise equipment for the department and to form a Arrowhead Regional Urban Search and Rescue Team.
“That was all done with federal grant dollars.’’
Lewis was also proud to say the department’s ISO fire rating went from a 5 to a 3. An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. The score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires. While it mainly focuses on the local fire departments and water supply, there are other factors that contribute to an area's score. The lower number leads to lower tax bills for city residents, he added.
Lewis had nothing but the highest praise for those working at the Virginia Fire Department and said they all know and do their jobs well.
The now former chief will be “working in a classified position’’ in the private sector, but he couldn’t elaborate on that.
As far as the next chapter in his life, he said he was “looking forward to moving on and working with some great people.’’
In a statement to the Northland FireWire, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe thanked Lewis for his hard work and dedication to the department.
“Chief Lewis helped to set the bar for the department,” said Cuffe. “His skill and expertise will be missed.”
Deputy Fire Chief Scott Frederickson will be taking on the chief’s duties until the City Council selects a replacement, said Lewis.
