October 16 – October 22

The week of October 16-22 was another busy one for the Virginia Fire Department. The crews were called for service 92 times. Nine were fire calls and 83 were medical related. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, a lift assist, multiple commercial and residential alarm activations, a cooking fire, and a building fire. The 911 emergencies brought us all over the east range. The crews performed 129 medical procedures, 123 treatments and administered 107 medications.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments