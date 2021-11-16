November 7-13
This last week the women and men at the Virginia Fire Department responded to seventy-five calls. Eight were fire related and sixty-seven were medical. Of the medical calls, 12 were hospital transports and the remaining were 911 emergencies. The transports were all out of Essentia Health Virginia and those patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 911 calls brought us all over the East Range. The fire calls varied from a fire in a home, outside fires, smoke detector activations and multiple motor vehicle accidents. Please remember to allow for longer drive times during winter months. We have already seen poor road conditions. Those are tricky enough, please do not add being in a hurry to that equation. Our crews performed 99 medical procedures, 100 treatments and administered 83 medications.
We would like to remind everyone on the signs and symptoms of a stroke.
During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that a stroke can cause.
By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life — maybe even your own.
Signs of Stroke include:
Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body.
Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.
Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.
Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination.
Sudden severe headache with no known cause.
Call 9-1-1 right away, if you or someone else has any of these symptoms.
Acting F.A.S.T. is key for a stroke
Acting F.A.S.T. can help stroke patients get the treatments they desperately need. The stroke treatments that work best are available only if the stroke is recognized and diagnosed within 3 hours of the first symptoms. Stroke patients may not be eligible for these if they do not arrive at the hospital in time.
If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. and do the following simple test:
F—Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
A—Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S—Speech: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?
T—Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.
Note the time when any symptoms first appear. This information helps health care providers determine the best treatment for each person. Do not drive to the hospital or let someone else drive you. Call an ambulance so that medical personnel can begin life-saving treatment on the way to the emergency room.
Treating a Transient Ischemic Attack
If your symptoms go away after a few minutes, you may have had a transient ischemic attack (TIA). Although brief, a TIA is a sign of a serious condition that will not go away without medical help.
Unfortunately, because TIAs clear up, many people ignore them. However, paying attention to a TIA can save your life. Tell your health care team about your symptoms right away.
