September 25 – October 1

During the week of September 25 –October 1 the Virginia Fire Department was called for service eighty-five times. Seventy-five were EMS calls, and ten were fire calls. The fire calls varied from automatic alarm/detector activations, a dumpster fire quickly extinguished, multiple motor vehicle accidents, and a carbon monoxide detector activation. The 9-1-1 calls brought us all over the East range. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, the Fairview Hospital in Hibbing, as well as Duluth Hospitals and landing zones for emergent services. During this week, we performed one-hundred and thirty-one medical procedures, one-hundred and thirty-four treatments and administered one-hundred and twelve medicines.

