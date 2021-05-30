VIRGINIA — The Virginia farmers market, Virginia Market Square, will open for the season on Thursday, June 10, on Silver Lake at 11 S. 9th Ave. W., also known as the “old gun club” or the Kline-Cuppoletti Park Facility. We’ll have a slightly smaller number of vendors that day, with more joining us June 17. We’re open every Thursday afternoon, 2:30-6pm through October 14. There’s ample parking in the lot right next to the building and indoor handicap-accessible restrooms.
Vendors generally set up their tents in the shade of the many trees on the lake side of the building and extending south through the park. We also have some vendors inside the park facility. The SNAP/EBT access desk is just inside the door to the right, and our market is proud to accept both SNAP and FMNP (formerly WIC). We will follow Minnesota Department of Agriculture guidance for farmers markets about masks. Currently those guidelines do not require masks for outside areas of the market, but do require them for the vendors and customers inside the building. We will have masks available for those shopping inside. Those guidelines may change by the time we open.
We have a few new items and vendors at our market this year!! Ubetcha Booch of Ely will sell kombucha, Northern Roots Organics will offer CBD dried flowers and gummies, and we’ll have Dircks Farm fresh eggs from Zim for sale at the market in the kitchen inside the building. We’re excited to welcome back “regulars” Birch Botanicals, Made by Min, Bear River Farm, Hometown Homestead, Michelle Cheney, Essentially Jo, Karl’s Bread, Kudrle Farms, Murray Family Farm, Jon Svatos, Nana’s Noodles, Stitches by Lois, Petersen’s Berry Farm when the berries ripen, and Grass Meadow Farm with grass fed beef and pork. Beyond Nuts and Kettle Mania will join us occasionally when they can. And you can order online from Early Frost Farms for pickup at the market. Check our Facebook page for the link. Finally, we’ll have entertainment this year again! Tom Kesanen’s one man band will play on June 10.
You can get just about anything you want at Virginia Market Square even though we’re a small market by comparison to what you might find in larger communities. We are sponsored by the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability and run by volunteers. SNAP and Market Bucks and Power of Produce services are provided by AEOA. Essentia Health funds the Power of Produce and a SNAP match. The City of Virginia donates the use of our wonderful facility in the park. And Blue Cross Blue Shield employees volunteer at the market all season. Thank you to all who make this possible!!
Last year, the Virginia Public Library started joining us each week with a tent full of books and the ability to check out and return them right there at the market. We saw lots of folks enjoying this service last year and we’re so glad that the library staff is willing to come to the park during market hours. This year, they’ll be adding an exciting new program: Yogi the reading dog and his person Dave will be at the park starting June 17!! Reservations are required to read to Yogi. Watch for Virginia Public Library publicity about this new feature.
If you’d rather grow your own than buy at a farmers market, you might be among the gardeners with the Growing Together Virginia Community Gardens program, also sponsored by the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability. Growing Together is flourishing this year with almost all plots rented at the North Bailey Lake and Northside gardens! The Pine Mill Court garden will be planted and maintained with Community Development Block Grant funding from St. Louis County and the harvest will be available to all Pine Mill residents. The nine raised beds at 216 Chestnut Street will be a busy place. Loonies Coffee Shop is planting one of the front beds with herbs for their delectable dishes! Master Gardener Zella Ellshoff will plant the other front beds with flowers and one of the rear beds is full of perennials. That leaves five of the remaining raised beds available for rental — email growingtogethervirginia@gmail.com to sign up. Sliding fee scale.
You can learn more about the market on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaMarketSquare or on our website www.virginiamarketsquare.com To learn more about Growing Together Community Gardens, check Facebook https://www.facebook.com/growingtogethervirginia
We look forward to seeing everyone in the gardens and at the market! We believe in local — let’s build community together!!
