Virginia development heading down the right road

Like the quotable Yogi Berra used to say, 'When there's a fork in the road, Take it!'
With assistance from the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, the city of Virginia is heading down the challenging road of economic development.
In the right direction.
A $1.5 million development infrastructure grant from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation is on the table to help the city develop a new $30.6 million, 132-room Marriott-branded hotel adjacent to Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
The grant will be considered Tuesday by the Eveleth-based state economic development agency.
Concrete footings for the 166,000 square-foot hotel, complete with underground parking, are expected to be poured in July, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe said.
Construction is projected to be completed in eleven months, he said.
The event center, which opened in September, is already helping draw new business such as the hotel to the city, Cuffe said.
“We're trying to use the Yogi Berra approach,” Cuffe said. “When you come to a fork in the road, take it. The Iron Trail Motors Event Center is kind of like the octopus head and all the tentacles are the businesses that are coming in. The suction cups are all the small businesses and residential areas that will benefit.”
With opening of the event center and hotel construction, Cuffe said additional economic development is on tap for the entire block on which the event center stands and in other areas of the city such as Uptown Virginia, formerly known as Thunderbird Mall.
“The term I use is it's the economic driver for the economic district,” Cuffe said of the event center. “Not only for that area, but for the mall area. It has triggered a lot of interest in economic development.”
The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grant would be one of the agency's largest-ever infrastructure investments in a single project.
Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said the scope of the hotel project, along with future economic development potential as a result of the event center and hotel, supports the size of the grant.
“I think what it really shows is what happens when you make a strategic investment,” Phillips said. “Virginia did with the convention center and now what we're seeing is a guy who wants to put a hotel next door. People are going to start redevelopment of the whole area around the convention center because there's a lot of action there.”
The nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, considers the grant along with other projects.
Other projects on the agenda are:
• A $150,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Grand Rapids for construction of a $12 million five-story mixed-used commercial building. Twenty-four permanent jobs and 77 construction jobs would be created.
• A $100,000 infrastructure grant to Itasca County toward a $644,597 redevelopment at the Itasca County Campground. Three construction jobs would be created.
• A $279,000 infrastructure grant to the city of Keewatin for a $2.6 million project to redevelop two main street sites. Spire Credit Union intends to build a new 3,000 square-foot facility in downtown. Three permanent and 17 construction jobs would be created.
• A $65,000 broadband infrastructure grant to White Township toward a $180,165 project to expand Mediacom fiber to 25 unserved households in the township.
• A $101,000 broadband infrastructure grant to Paul Bunyan Communications – Unorganized Township Ash Lake area for a $270,000 fiber optic project to serve up to 75 unserved households in the Ash Lake area.
• A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Babbitt to support Phase II construction of a new $10.3 million wastewater treatment facility. Forty-five construction jobs would be created.
• A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Bigfork for $2.8 million in site work and facility construction for a community wellness center addition at Bigfork School. Nineteen construction jobs would be created.
• A $200,000 community infrastructure grant to Breitung Township to support a $1 million water, sewer and road construction project including First Avenue and Stuntz Bay Road. Sixteen construction jobs would be created.
• A $400,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Chisholm toward site work for a $4 million new public safety building. Twenty-six construction jobs would be created.
• A $400,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Chisholm for $2.4 million in utility replacement and road reconstruction for Fifth Street N.E. and road re-pavement of several city streets.
Sixteen construction jobs would be created.
• A $210,000 community infrastructure grant to Chisholm Housing and Redevelopment Authority for a $710,000 renovation of eight Mapleview Apartments units. Four construction jobs would be created.
• A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to Crane Lake Township for a $3.3 million reconstruction of Bayside Drive from Handberg Road to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources boat access on Crane Lake. Sixteen construction jobs would be created.
• A $150,000 community grant to the city of Ely toward $1.3 million in utility work and reconstruction of Pattison Street, Ninth Avenue East, Tenth Avenue East, and to a new 11-lot housing development. Eight construction jobs would be created.
• A $70,000 community infrastructure grant to Greenway Township for a $140,250 ADA accessibility upgrade at Pengilly Swan Lake Country Club and Community Center. Two construction jobs would be created.
• A $165,000 community infrastructure grant to Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade for a $205,000 helipad development and new docking system. The brigade provides emergency response services on Lake Vermilion. One construction job would be created.
• A $360,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Mountain Iron for $1.2 million in modifications to each of the Quad City's wastewater treatment facilities. Eight construction jobs would be created.
• A $250,000 community infrastructure grant to the city of Silver Bay toward a $2.4 million road reconstruction to East Lakeview Drive. Fifteen construction jobs would be created.
• A $500,000 community development infrastructure grant to the city of Virginia to support $4.1 million in city-wide street reconstruction, infrastructure replacement, sidewalks, and water and sewer service lines. Thirty-nine construction jobs would be created.
• A $25,000 Regional Trails grant to Cook County/Grand Marais Joint Economic Development Authority for a $100,000 project to rebuild old trails and create new trails within the Pincushion Mountain Bike Trail System.
• A $15,000 Regional Trails grant to Crow Wing County toward a $30,000 ATV route master plan to connect the Miller Black Bear Trail to Crosby and Ironton.
• A $130,755 Regional Trails grant to the city of Ely to support $280,755 in construction of part of the Bear Run Trail, connecting to the Taconite State Trail.
• A $40,000 Regional Trails grant to Lawron Trail Riders Snowmobile Club to help develop a $139,080 trailhead.
• A $12,500 Regional Trails grant to Lutsen Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club toward a $25,000 project to rebuild several trail segments that the club operates and maintains.
• A $461,900 Regional Trails grant to the city of Tower to support a $1 million expansion of trail connections to and from the Tower Harbor.
• A $142,869 Regional Trails grant to the city of Virginia for a $285,739 Silver Lake Trail Improvement Project.
• A $600,000 Iron Range Higher Education Account expenditure to Minnesota North College for Iron Range Engineering to continue a higher education program.
• A $70,000 Giants Ridge Recreation Tax expenditure to buy a mini excavator for bicycle and hiking trail maintenance.
• The board will also consider a $52,039,342 fiscal year 2023 budget.
