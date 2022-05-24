 Skip to main content
Virginia councilor to run for mayor

Five others seek three council seats

VIRGINIA — City Councilor Steven B. Johnson has filed to run for Virginia mayor in the general election.

Current Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. has not yet filed to run again for the four-year term.

For the three, four-year City Council seats up for election, incumbent Charlie Baribeau has filed for reelection, as well as three others.

Those who have decided to run for City Council are: Laura Bachschneider, former councilor Bob Henderson, Joseph B. Walls and Elizabeth Motley.

Incumbents Gary Friedlieb and Maija Biondich had not filed for reelection as of Monday.

The general election will be held Nov. 8, while the primary election will be held Aug. 9 if needed.

