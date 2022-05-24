featured Virginia councilor to run for mayor Five others seek three council seats STAFF REPORT May 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VIRGINIA — City Councilor Steven B. Johnson has filed to run for Virginia mayor in the general election.Current Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. has not yet filed to run again for the four-year term.For the three, four-year City Council seats up for election, incumbent Charlie Baribeau has filed for reelection, as well as three others.Those who have decided to run for City Council are: Laura Bachschneider, former councilor Bob Henderson, Joseph B. Walls and Elizabeth Motley.Incumbents Gary Friedlieb and Maija Biondich had not filed for reelection as of Monday.The general election will be held Nov. 8, while the primary election will be held Aug. 9 if needed. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags City Council Steven B. Johnson Politics Larry Cuffe Jr. General Election Seat Reelection Bob Henderson Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
