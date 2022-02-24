 Skip to main content
Virginia council votes to seek lease partners for golf course restaurant

VIRGINIA — The Virginia City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night against renewing the lease for the golf course restaurant, which expires April 30.

According to the minutes from the Feb. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting, Mitch Kerfeld (operator of the Northern Divide Bar and Eatery at the city’s golf course) is in arrears by $18,482 after making a $6,000 payment on Feb. 14.

At that time, Kerfeld was asked how the past due amount would be paid and he said he has no issues with making the final payment to bring the account up to date but has some issues with the billing and would like to discuss with staff.

After voting to not renew the lease, the City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 (Mayor Larry Cuffe was absent) to advertise for lease partners for the golf course restaurant location, which will be available May 1 or possibly earlier, according to Councilor Steven B. Johnson. The motion would allow the current leasee or other potential leasees to apply by March 15 to operate the restaurant.

Johnson also stated he believes a different lease has to be negotiated because the current lease isn’t necessarily meeting the city’s needs on concerns over late payments. Writing a new contract would create a better partnership, less misunderstanding and better communication, he said. “We’re not renewing this lease,’’ he added, “because there needs to be a different lease.’’

“The lease is just not appropriate for what we’re trying to have accomplished,’’ Councilor Gary Friedlieb said.

Acting Mayor Charlie Baribeau added that a process has already been put into place to have the money in arrears paid up by March 4.

Regarding that process, City Attorney Bryan Lindsay said he hand delivered a 14-day default notice last Friday to Kerfeld. If they pay in full, the lease will go to its end on April 30, he said, and if they don’t pay within 14 days, the lease is considered terminated and they have 14 days to vacate.

In the COW meeting minutes, “Kerfeld noted that the discrepancy was a lease payment made in August and a laundry invoice that shouldn’t have been billed.’’

“One invoice for linen was an older invoice that should have been paid prior by Kerfeld. It was also noted that there has never been a zero balance on their account. They have always been late pay except for 2018. The council stated that if there was a discrepancy a meeting should have been set up immediately and there is no excuse for not being current on the payments,’’ the minutes state. “We have not charged the 3% late fees since COVID started.

(City Administrator) Britt See-Benes noted that the taxes have continually been paid.’’

