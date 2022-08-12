VIRGINIA — After a lengthy discussion, the Virginia City Council Monday narrowly turned down a variance request that would have allowed Iron Trail Motors to build a car wash on their property.
Neighbors to the car dealership on 17th Street South expressed concerns about noise from putting a car wash there, snow removal and any additional traffic that might be generated on an already busy roadway.
The variance request asked to put the car wash about 2.7 feet from the front property line along 17th Street South. The city has a 30-foot setback requirement.
Iron Trail representatives said serving customers is currently very difficult because they have to wash their cars across Highway 53 at CENEX in the Uptown Mall. With that in mind, the extra traffic in the area would be eliminated with the cars washed on site. No public use of the car wash is planned. Regarding noise concerns, the Iron Trail representative said the car wash — which would be an addition to the south side of the Chevrolet building — is designed so all the drying is done inside with all the doors shut. The car wash also doesn’t turn on until a vehicle is completely inside. He added that area between the Iron Trail property and 17th Street would still be there, so snow would not be a concern.
A Virginia Planning and Zoning Commission representative said a similar request for a car wash there was denied in 2014 and was not appealed, which Iron Trail now has the right to do.
During the discussion, City Councilor Gary Friedlieb said, “Someone will be happy, somebody will be upset no matter what we decide.’’ He added that Super One south, which is about a block to the east, already extends farther out onto 17th Street than Iron Trail.
Friedlieb went on to say he lives in a busy area and shares the same concerns as the residents who came forward. At the same time, though, “I feel we have to be business friendly in this community.’’
Councilor Steven B. Johnson said putting the car wash somewhere on the Iron Trail property is a valid idea. He also wants to find out if the sewer line to be used can handle putting a car wash there. Johnson said he wants to see studies on that first because he doesn’t want any possible utility issues for that neighborhood.
A motion to approve the car wash variance was eventually voted down, 4-3. Friedlieb, Councilor Carl Baranzelli and Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. voted for the variance, while councilors Charlie Baribeau, Johnson, Julianne Paulsen and Maija Biondich voted against.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a recommendation to draft an ordinance banning edible cannabis in Virginia for one year. The year would give the League of Minnesota Cities time to compile information on the recently passed bill for next year’s Legislature.
• Approved bringing the Chestnut Street signal evaluation for the 2023-25 street project to the next Committee of the Whole meeting. A previous traffic counting and signal survey was done a few years ago and showed the signals do need to be replaced. Replacing the signals at Sixth and Fourth streets, upgrading the Second Avenue signal and putting in all-way stops at Third and Fifth is being considered. The council is expected to take final action in September.
• Approved a quote of $34,120 from Mesabi Sign for the Iron Trail Motors Event Center. Staff will be checking into any contribution from Iron Trail Motors towards the sign.
• Approved sending a letter to legislative leaders requesting a Special Session as requested by Range Association of Municipalities and Schools.
• Approved the purchase of properties at 1018 S. Second Avenue and 124 Eighth Street South as part of the land acquisition for the EMS Public Safety building site.
• Approved going to mediation with a third party regarding wage determination for the lead recreation assistant position, which falls under the union AFSCME shop.
