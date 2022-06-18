VIRGINIA — The Virginia City Council Tuesday unanimously approved decreasing its Advanced Life Support intercept rates for the Virginia Ambulance to be in compliance with Medicare reimbursement rates.
The city increased the rates to $600 in January and then found out that is higher than 50 percent of the Medicare reimbursement rate. With that considered, there is a potential for a violation of anti-kickback laws, according to the June 7 Committee of the Whole meeting minutes.
The rate should be at 50 percent, which is $350-$400.
Councilor Maija Biondich was concerned that the city is not recouping its costs to put an ambulance out the door and she wanted to make sure the public was aware of that.
Councilor Charlie Baribeau explained that the city ambulance service is not fully reimbursed due to caps on health insurance. He estimated the city gets 39 percent of its costs reimbursed on the ALS intercepts.
The question for Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. was if the city can continue to afford supplementing the ambulance, which bodes to a much larger discussion, he said. The council has to take a look at establishing another revenue stream in that regard, he added.
“We have some difficult choices that are going to come forward,’’ Biondich said.
“This is a very large discussion,’’ City Administrator Britt See-Benes said, and the $600 fee is in direct violation of Medicare laws. “We have to take immediate action to solve this’’ even though there is an effort to get things changed at the federal level.
“We need to get the region together again’’ and discuss “what are we going to do for these ambulance services?’’
Baribeau added that it is a slippery slope if the city were to cut back services. That would impact the hospital, he said, which is Virginia’s largest employer.
The city has never made money on the ambulance service, Baribeau added, and the city has to keep supplementing the ambulance to keep healthcare in the community.
Councilor Gary Friedlieb said the Virginia ambulance is subsidizing all the regional areas because it is an ALS service.
“They’re all losing money,’’ Baribeau stated. “It’s a huge, huge issue.’’
After the lengthy discussion, the motion to adjust the rates was ultimately given the OK. The motion by Friedlieb and seconded by Councilor Steven B. Johnson read as follows: “Decrease the ALS Intercept rate to $400 and the Treat and No Transport fee to $150.00.’’
—
In other business, the council:
• Approved reviewing the feasibility of charging an annual fee to all residents for a citywide cleanup. City officials said a citywide pickup costs about $68,000 in wages alone. Baribeau was the only councilor to vote again. Councilor Julianne Paulsen was absent.
• Approved law enforcement to hold the Special Olympic Torch Run at noon on Tuesday, June 21.
• Approved a sponsorship agreement with Frandsen Bank for placement of their log in the ice in the Toyota Arena at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
• Filed and received two quotes for signage at the ITMEC. The issue will be readdressed at Tuesday’s COW meeting.
• Was informed by City Clerk Pamela LaBine that absentee voting begins on June 24.
• Was informed by Community Development Planner John Sullivan that two more public hearings will be held on the Rental Code Ordinance. The dates are June 23 and June 30, both at 5:30 p.m. at the ITMEC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.