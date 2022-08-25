VIRGINIA — A proposed ordinance for a moratorium on the sale of hemp derived THC food and beverages brought extensive discussion Tuesday at the Virgina City Council.
A local business owner questioned the financial impact a one-year moratorium would have on his business, while one councilor said the THC gummies do have some medicinal value.
The first reading of the ordinance was ultimately passed unanimously with the idea of examining the details and questions in the future. The council would have to pass the finalized ordinance at a later date.
“I feel this is going to hurt my store economically a lot,’’ said Mahmoud (Mike) Wazwaz, owner of The Super Smoke Shop in Virginia. Wazwaz said he has been selling those products since the 2018 Farm Bill was passed.
The bill removed hemp, defined as cannabis (Cannabis sativa L.) and derivatives of cannabis with extremely low concentrations of the psychoactive compound delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) (no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis), from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).
The issue came before the Virginia City Council after Minnesota recently passed a bill regarding THC edibles. As of July 1, 2022, edibles containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC are legal in Minnesota. Under the law, Minnesotans can buy food and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package.
“It’s benefited our customers greatly, especially those that have extreme pain and PTSD and other ailments,’’ Wazwaz said. “I understand that the city is concerned,’’ he said, including Police Chief Nicole Mattson. “We’ve had it now for a year and a half and all I’ve seen is positives for the customers and the tax revenue that has benefited the state and the city.’’
Mayor Larry Cuffe said the city just needs “to figure this out’’ since the 2022 Legislature passed the bill. The edibles portion was supposed to be for medicinal purposes, he added.
While Wazwaz supported the positives of the edibles, councilors had safety questions.
Councilor Julianne Paulsen said the City Council followed up with the moratorium ordinance based on concerns from Mattson. “There has been several concerns regarding community safety and so forth.’’ Putting a pause on things and letting the state or city figure things out makes a bit of sense, she added.
“I am not set to go forward with this,’’ said Councilor Charlie Baribeau, who worked as a pharmacist for 40 years. “I am not satisfied with the way that state law was passed. It’s too vague.’’ The Legislature is talking about going back to amend this bill, he said.
Baribeau added he is not totally against it, but he has “a gut feeling that this is not good for this community.’’
Councilor Gary Friedlieb said the moratorium is like “trying to grab the reigns of a horse that’s already out of the barn.’’ He has been researching the use of the gummies with his extended family and said he has heard that they work.
Friedlieb said, “Not that I’m an advocate for any of this, but I’m starting to believe these products have legitimate use in our society right now’’ for those that haven’t found traditional pharmaceutical relief for years and years. He added he is in favor of more time for review and believes a one-year moratorium is a “little bit heavy handed at this time.’’
Council Steven B. Johnson wanted to make sure the ordinance stays on the city staff’s radar and was hopeful the review wouldn’t take an entire year.
City Administrator Britt See-Benes assured the council that staff is working on it right now.
“The zoning part is the part we’re hesitating on at the moment,’’ See-Benes said. Including “what zoned districts and how close to facilities such as licensed schools and daycares do we want to have these kind of properties”
