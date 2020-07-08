Virginia city hall to remain closed after fire

VIRGINIA — City hall will be closed for at least another week in Virginia after a garage fire damaged the building’s infrastructure and two police cars.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said he’s still waiting on a full estimate of the damage, but the cost to run “hundreds of thousands of dollars” after a Virginia police car caught fire during the early afternoon hours of July 3 in a garage connected to city hall.
City operations, including some functions of the police department, were moved earlier this week to the nearby Miners Memorial Building, where essential workers and city council meetings are being housed in the meantime. Nonessential workers were instructed to work from home because of air quality concerns in city hall.
Cleaning and repair crews are currently working on removing smoke damage from the building, including some electrical components, ductwork and ventilation. Preliminary reports, Cuffe said, suggest the police garage is a total loss.
“We’re making adjustments based on what we can do,” the mayor said. “We don’t know if we’ll replace [the garage] or tear it down. We’ll have to assess what needs to be done.”
An investigation into the fire is still ongoing, according to Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis, but there is no evidence of suspicious activity leading up to it.
“Nothing other than an accidental or explainable cause,” Lewis said, noting the investigation is a “very methodical process.”
The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire originated in one of the two police vehicles in the garage.
Cuffe identified the two destroyed cars as a 2016 model that was being rotated as a spare and a fully-loaded 2019 model. He said an officer had returned to the garage in the older model vehicle, noticed some smoke under the hood and left to find alternate transportation with another cruiser. When the officer returned, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
The mayor said initial insurance reports on the 2019 model, a Ford Explorer with computers, guns and other mechanical enhancements for the police model, show a minimum replacement cost of $75,000. The 2016 model was being used as a spare, he added, and was supposed to be rotated out of the fleet last year.
He added that there won’t be a “final number for a little while” on the full extent of the damage.
