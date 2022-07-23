Virginia business expands again, this time to Midway

VIRGINIA — When word spread that Erin Powell was opening another Sugar Shack location just months after moving her main business into a bigger storefront downtown, a lot of rather awestruck people commented to the effect of: “Wow! What are you doing now?”
But it seems — based on its first few days following a “soft opening” — that the decision to locate the hard scoop ice cream portion of business to the former Dairy Queen building in Midway Virginia was a good one.
The Sugar Shack’s ice cream shack sold out of 75 gallons of ice cream in a mere two days July 15 and 16 and was forced to close for one day to restock.
“It all happened quickly,” Powell said of opening the new place.
After learning of the longtime Dairy Queen’s vacancy and placing some calls, “I got my hands on the building,” she said.
Her husband, Greg Powell, got to work, cleaning the structure one day and another day painting it in the black-and-white colors recognizable from Sugar Shack’s main location on Chestnut Street.
In May, Powell moved her business, which first launched as a home-based bakery, from the mall in Virginia to downtown. At the mall, she had added hard scoop ice cream to the bakery last year.
But at the new main site, which has expanded to serve specialty coffees, wood-fired pizzas, and lots of other food, Powell wanted to keep that focus and find a separate spot for the ice cream.
Midway Virginia is an ideal place, she said. It captures traffic of travelers passing by on the way to Lake Vermilion and elsewhere. “The Midway people (a sort of community within a community) are really thankful,” she noted.
But she also had another idea in mind.
The mother of six children, including teenagers, wanted a place where Rock Ridge students could gather for lunch when they move into the new school building, which is in close proximity. High schoolers won’t have a lot of time during lunch and, as a mother, she would prefer they don’t drive far on highways, she said.
Powell’s long-term goal is to add grab-and-go items such as chips, fare such as hot dogs, brats, nachos, and soft pretzels with cheese, along with coffees — and then, maybe, expand to a selection of soups and sandwiches.
The location would be a good getaway for teachers, as well, she said.
In the meantime, the Midway Sugar Shack is focused on ice cream.
It serves hard scoop Bridgeman’s ice cream — 12 flavors at a time — along with Dole Whip, a gluten- and dairy-free option. Milkshakes and soft-serve ice cream is available, but most customers are seeking hard scoop, Powell said.
She is looking to add even more flavors and expand on ice cream selections; for instance, incorporating the Sugar Shack’s made-from-scratch bakery, such as brownies, into specialty sundaes, and offering banana splits, root beer floats, and a variety of toppings.
Homemade waffle cones are made onsite, and patrons often comment on how good they smell, Powell said. As at the downtown business, Minnesota-based Northern Soda Company refreshments are also sold.
The Midway location also features a grassy area and gazebo for customers to enjoy their sweet treats. Tables and children’s play equipment will be added to the area, and leashed dogs are welcome.
Powell envisions parents arranging playdates at the spot and perhaps eventually hosting live music events.
Mesabi Sign Co., of Virginia, made the new sign, and Powell said she is hoping to add a lit sign for more visibility.
The owner said law enforcement officers “came out to support” the business during its soft opening, and “we’ve had a lot of repeat customers” in just a week.
The best part, Powell said, is seeing the happy faces of people of all ages, from little kids to older people. After all, “everyone loves ice cream.”
Additionally, “I’m proud of my young staff,” she said. Current ice cream scoopers are ages 15 to 18, and “the kids are very mature. They understand money and customer service.” For some, it is their first job. Powell’s oldest children and husband have also been helping.
“I like giving young kids jobs,” she added. More scoopers are being hired.
The ice cream location has an Instagram page, the hashtag #thesugarshackscoop, and the teenage workers have been posting TikTok videos, Powell said. Other social media may be coming, but for now, customers can check the Sugar Shack’s Facebook page for updates.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.
The ice cream shack will be open through September, and then “we will see what fall brings,” Powell said. She would like to begin with adding coffee during the colder months.
A grand opening with raffles and prizes is planned, but no date yet set.
“It all came together so quickly,” Powell said. But that’s just her style.
The newest Sugar Shack “is low-key, but a lot of fun.”
