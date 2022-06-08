Virginia bakery moves to new downtown location

VIRGINIA — Just a few short weeks after opening in its new downtown Virginia location, The Sugar Shack — known for its made-from-scratch bakery goodies, sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls and custom cakes — is already thriving.
Homemade breakfast sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas have been added to the menu, which also includes a selection of specialty coffees and smoothies.
Customers are enjoying sitting and relaxing in the coffee-shop “vibe” and delighting in the new life that has come to the corner location, formerly The Shop Coffeehouse and Loonies coffee shop.
Owner Erin Powell, who opened her first official commercial bakery in 2019 at the Uptown Virginia Mall (the former Thunderbird Mall), is relishing watching patrons taking in the experience — sitting at the new window-side counter or gathered in the new window-seat cubbies overlooking Chestnut Street; chatting with friends on the cushioned repurposed church pew seating or at the tables and booths.
But there is still so much more to come.
“The options are endless,” Powell said.
She has deliberately decided to take “baby steps” while expanding at the new location.
Just a few of the expected additions: Stuffed hashbrowns, overflow seating and meeting space in the back section (once the 218 Taphouse), and a small kids area where families with young children can comfortably gather.
Other ideas include outdoor seating, Saturday breakfasts with live music, and yoga events.
The Sugar Shack opened at 235 Chestnut St., on May 17, with a Laurentian Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting the following week.
Powell is no stranger to outgrowing a location.
She launched her business out of her family’s Virginia home in 2016, specializing in custom three-eighths-inch thick sugar cookies decorated with royal frosting and intricate designs. With hundreds of customers coming and going at the house to pick up orders, it became clear Powell needed a larger place, and she opened The Sugar Shack at the mall in November 2019.
There she expanded on the fresh-baked items and added weekly home-cooked lunch specials.
But Powell envisioned more.
And that growth was in need of a new, larger space.
Powell said she started conversations around Christmas 2021 with the owners of Loonies, who had decided to close their business. “They have been amazing to work with.”
Revamping the space took several months. She and husband Greg, along with many others, restored the shop’s “beautiful brick walls,” installed new lighting, added a counter and the window seating, and built flooring. The commercial oven had to be custom wired in the downstairs kitchen, Powell said.
She designed the glass bakery counter for food safety and to better display goodies, she said.
Powell incorporated a black-and-white color scheme conducive to embellishing with seasonal decor. Ceiling tiles from the basement were painted and repurposed to adorn the base of the counter and a section of wall.
Just as at the mall, everything is made from scratch, on-site, using whole ingredients, including cookies, brownies, cake pops, scones, bars, doughnuts, muffins, sandwich cookies, rotating flavors of cupcakes, and caramel rolls.
The shop’s wood-fire pizza oven allowed Powell to follow her vision of extending the food menu.
Dough for the crust and sauces are homemade, and the staff have been trying out all sorts of pizzas, such as “Margaritville” and gyro style, dill pickle, barbecue chicken, and “The Cheesus” (“this is heaven”) — garlic sauce, whipped ricotta, white cheddar, shredded parmesan, and basil.
The Sugar Shack is broadening the menu daily, including trying out breakfast biscuits and gravy.
Powell plans to expand the espresso bar to include lemonades and other refreshments, and hard-scoop Bridgeman’s ice cream is served in homemade waffle cones.
She is looking into a selection of vegan and gluten-friendly options, as well.
The new location offers longer hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Powell said she hopes to be open on Sundays in the future.
“I have been less stressed here,” Powell said of the downtown site, closer to her house. Customers seem just as at ease in the laid-back atmosphere.
Bakery items “sell out every day,” she noted.
Employees from her previous store followed to the new one, and Powell has hired additional workers, many of them 18 and younger — a number of “younger girls who want to work,” she said. “We now have a full staff” of 19 employees, most part-time, including two of Powell’s six children.
The community has embraced the new spot, she said, and the business, which has participated in the city’s food truck festivals and fundraising events, will be even more involved in the community in the new setting. For instance, during the upcoming Land of the Loon parade, which traverses Chestnut Street, Powell will offer breakfast items for spectators, such as sandwiches, muffins and cinnamon rolls.
Powell said she is grateful to the many individuals, businesses and others who assisted with the move, including: City of Virginia; Virginia Public Utilities; Biss Lock Inc., of Virginia; Uptown Mall; Sysco; Durbahn Construction, of Buhl; Nieters Electric, of Cook; Mesabi Sign Co., of Virginia; Laurentian Chamber of Commerce; Country Financial; CTC; the Northeast Small Business Development Center, and many friends and family.
The small business owner said she is looking forward to seeing patrons enjoying the views each season — “watching the traffic going by,” and “in the winter sitting and watching the snow.”
Her dream of growing The Sugar Shack has come true, with more in store as she and staff continue to take steps along the way. Despite all the hard work, she said, it has been truly sweet.
