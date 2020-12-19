VIRGINIA — The Virginia City Council heard from a few concerned citizens regarding an increase in taxes during a recent public hearing. It later adopted the city’s 2021 budget and set a final tax levy.
The general fund levy, payable in 2021, is a 2 percent increase over last year that will raise an additional $96,492 for the city, said Finance Director Sherry Erickson.
The estimated budget for 2021 was set at $17,706,393, up roughly $885,000 from the previous year.
Virginia resident Scott Weappa called in during the council’s recent Truth in Taxation hearing.
“Living in the City of Virginia is getting expensive tax-wise,” he said. “I think a lot of people are frustrated over it.”
Weappa said in addition to his property taxes going up due to a magnified property assessment, the cost of water and sewer is rising as well.
“A lot of people are on limited or fixed incomes, and they are going to have a hard time staying in Virginia,” he said.
Erickson noted that St. Louis County is now responsible for property tax valuation, and the Board of Equalization will be held in the spring.
Weappa said he and his wife have attempted to contact the county, but have been “given the runaround.”
“I’m in the same boat with you,” said Councilor Charles Baribeau, noting that his property taxes have also increased and that he has had difficulty with getting a response from the county assessor's office.
Resident Janice Johnson Jacka also called in to discuss an increase in her property taxes. Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., said the area where she lives is an “under taxed region” of the city. Jacka responded that she will contact the county to request a re-evaluation of her home.
Councillor Maija Biondich asked if the city could contact the county on behalf of its citizens to expedite a response regarding increased property values, and the mayor said the matter would be addressed.
