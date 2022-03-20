GILBERT — Navy veteran of the Vietnam War James “Jim” Korpi will be guest speaker Saturday, March 26, at a Vietnam War Veterans Day observance at the Gilbert VFW. Korpi, of rural Gilbert, joined the Navy in 1966 at age 19.
He was assigned to the frigate USS Dahlgren — first stop Vietnam — rescuing pilots of downed planes.
The event begins at noon, with the program at 1 p.m. The program includes remarks from Korpi, from George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 Commander Tim Mattson, from VFW Auxiliary president Marlaina Hart, from program planner and past commander Bill Kerzie and others.
Commander Mattson said, “Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29. I would ask you to join us at the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 next Saturday. We will be spending an afternoon thanking and remembering our Vietnam veterans. Not only did these fine men and women serve our country, they also stepped up to keep our VFWs active.” Mattson served in the U.S. Navy from December 1986 to May 1991, participating in Operation Earnest Will in the Indian Ocean and both Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Kerzie, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and crew chief on a C130, told of a Vietnam experience he’ll never forget. “A nurse asked if I could keep an eye on this Army soldier who was in particularly bad shape. He looked at me and said, ‘I want to see my mom.’ He closed his eyes, I got the nurse and she said he was gone. This was the first time but not the last time this happened, but I’ll never forget that soldier.”
Marlaina Hart, president of the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, will be on the program. “Veterans are very near and dear to my heart, having many family members being veterans,” she said. Her husband George Hart is a Vietnam War veteran. She said, “Living with a Vietnam veteran can be challenging at times,” as he has PTSD. “My job or any veteran’s wife’s job is to be aware of what he is going through.”
Tyler Behnke, St. Louis County Veterans Service Officer in Virginia, will be among those on the program, telling of the resources available to men and women who served in the armed forces.
Gerry Trunzo, Army Vietnam veteran, will read the proclamation by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty establishing Vietnam Veterans Day March 29, 2008, in Minnesota, one of the first states that took this action. Trunzo served in the Mekong Delta with MACV Advisory Team 54, training South Vietnamese troops, 1967-1968. He was wounded twice by enemy fire and received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
Linda Tyssen, Gilbert VFW auxiliary member, will read the names of Range men who were killed in Vietnam.
Also present will be Mary Mickelson of Chisholm, whose brother James Toscano served in Vietnam and wrote poetry describing his experiences. Toscano died in 2011, and Mickelson had a book of his poems published. The books will be available for sale.
Veterans in attendance will be invited to speak as well. They are invited to bring pictures and memorabilia to share. A lunch of sloppy joes and cake prepared by the VFW Auxiliary will be served.
The public is welcome.
March 29 was selected as Vietnam War Veterans Day, as on that day in 1973, the last combat troops were withdrawn from Vietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived on American soil.
It is also the date President Nixon chose for the first Vietnam Veterans Day in 1974, honoring the men and women who served and sacrificed during the longest conflict in United States history.
The war killed more than 58,000 American soldiers.
