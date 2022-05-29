BIWABIK — Each day Rosella Bronczyk prayed her son Larry would come home safely from the war raging a world away in Vietnam, and she would hear the voice of an angel of God saying, “Larry won’t be coming home.”
In a recent interview in Biwabik accompanied by daughters Rosanna Bronczyk, Jean (Jeanette) Pitt and Marilee Kenow, all of Minnesota, she said with a wistful smile, “I knew it was going to happen. God needed him more than I did.”
Lawrence Joseph Bronczyk, born June 25, 1948, was killed by enemy fire in Binh Dinh province May 12, 1968. “He died on Mother’s Day. He was the radio man. He was killed instantly,” said his mother, an active, well-spoken 95. His name is on the Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C., panel 58E, line 31, with the more than 58,000 war dead.
Larry Bronczyk had been working in the Twin Cities area after graduating from Biwabik High School in 1966. Rosella Bronczyk said, “He came home and said, ‘I think I’m going to join the Marines.’ I said, ‘Oh, Larry.’ The next weekend he came home and said, ‘Mom, I joined the Army paratroopers. I don’t have a wife and a family. They won’t have to go if I go.’ I knew he wasn’t coming home.”
Larry was quiet as a child, his mother said, but he “always had a joke in the back of his head.” She recalled how he took his motorcycle to school to show for a class, and he would whittle airplanes from wooden peach crates.
Kenow showed a letter dated May 13, 1968, she’s kept all these years — a letter she and her sisters had been writing to Larry on a trip to Duluth with their mother. They wrote of school band and planting trees, that the family still hadn’t found a new car, that Dad had the garden ready to plant.
But Larry never got to read it. He had been killed the day before the letter was written.
“We came home, and Pastor Ericson’s car and the brown military car were in the driveway,” said Rosella Bronczyk. It was the same car she had seen earlier on the side of the road with the driver looking at a map. She learned he had stopped at the school and at Dane’s trailer court inquiring about the Bronczyks. “He told us Larry had been killed… I couldn’t cry.”
---
Older brother Stanley of Anchorage, Alaska, wrote of Larry in an email. “He was a very quiet person who loved his motorcycles. He also was a very a smart person who loved life only to have it snuffed out just over a month before his 20th birthday.” Then he wrote, “Now for a few things that even his mother doesn't know about. The first one is when a bunch of our friends went rat hunting one warm summer night at the Lake Eshquagama dump. As we piled out of Ricky Hoole’s car in the dump fully loaded with our .22 rifles, we turned our lights onto the piles of garbage. Just as we approached the garbage, we heard a loud crashing in the brush all too close to where we were standing. Then someone yelled ‘Bear!’ and all the lights went out and we beat a very hasty retreat for the car. Everyone except for Larry, who stayed behind in the dark with no rifle in his hands. It was just him and the bear in the dark. Of course, the bear didn't know what he was facing. Yes, Larry showed his lack of fear even in a dump filled with a bear that no one saw.”
---
Stanley Bronczyk continued with a story of Larry's Little League baseball debut as a pitcher for the Lakeland team. “Larry was all of 11 years old. Coach Ken Spragg was hurting for a substitute pitcher, so Larry was tapped. He would wind up and fire the ball right past the 9-year-old batters with a blazing fast ball that would scare the little guys into a speedy retreat. Like a 5-foot jump away from the batter’s box. While Larry had a sizzling fast ball, he wasn't always very accurate with his pitches and the little kids were scared to death of Larry. But to his credit, he never did hit one of them with a pitched ball.”
---
Stanley Bronczyk said his brother had told him that “only half of the guys who were being shipped out as airborne troops would be coming back alive.” Larry also said that he was going to Vietnam so that someone else would not have to go over there. “Little did I know that he may have been referring to me because I was in the Army ROTC flight training program at the U of Minnesota. A year after my parents were notified of Larry's being killed in Vietnam, I had been commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps with orders to become a medevac pilot in Vietnam. Since Larry had been killed in the line of duty, I became a sole surviving son not eligible for service in Vietnam. My orders were instead changed to be reassigned to a medical unit in Korea. I was able to return home after two years of serving my country.”
—
Jean Pitt wrote of Larry: “Being three years younger than Larry, he was the big brother that liked fixing and building things. He was always tinkering with motors and mechanical projects. He worked on cars and farm equipment with Dad, helping him change oil, putting in water pumps and doing overhauls. When Larry got his own cars and motorcycles, Dad helped him get everything running how it was supposed to. He was proud of his ’57 Ford and his Harley Davidsons. It was a treat for us to get a ride on one of his bikes.”
Pitt said he was a hard worker who worked for the Eshquagama summer residents. “We liked when he would plant gardens with us. He wore big engineer boots and would use his heel to make holes to plant corn, no hoe needed.”
Pitt wrote, “Larry was a good basketball player, was on the track team, Little League baseball. We would go to all the games and cheer him on. We would go fishing and deer hunting, our last family outing.”
Pitt said, “The only word I have for when we heard that Larry had been killed was ‘numb.’ Even at the age of 16 the shock didn’t register. The next day we went back to school. I was approached by the school counselor before class, and she asked why we were in school, was what she had heard not true. I said it was true, that we couldn’t do anything at home, so we were in school. The funeral was next week. That is when the reality of his death set in.”
Pitt said, “There is not a day that goes by that Larry is not thought of. Every waving flag is a reminder of his service to this country. There are many times I think about who he would have become over the past 54 years had he come home alive.”
—
Rosanna Bronczyk said of her brother, “He always wanted a dog,” and said he did have a dog he named “General Grant.” Kenow wrote, “He was kind of quiet but was a bit of a ‘prankster’ as my mom would say. What I remember most was that he was a ‘bigger-than-life’ kind of guy. He had motorcycles, convertibles and was always the cool guy. He worked for anyone that would give him a job and always gave more than 100 percent. He mostly liked shop class and was good at anything in woodworking, mechanical and with engines. I remember he took his Royal Enfield motorcycle apart completely before he left for Vietnam. All the parts were laid out very neatly in our garage. He got it back together just before he left. He was a pretty good artist too and liked to draw motorcycles. When he was a kid, he made lead soldiers with melted lead and put it in a form. He had many battles. He had a submarine and he liked battleships. I still have his copy of ‘Sink the Bismarck’.
Kenow wrote, “I was in seventh grade when Larry was killed. My reaction was mostly shock and I didn't understand why. He had just been home the November before and we were all together as a family. Everything was perfect.”
